-- Corporations will have to apply to cabinet if acquiring land that will "make a material change in its shareholders that would result in the aggregate land holding of any of its shareholders who are resident persons exceeding 400 acres"
-- "Material change” is defined as a change in the shareholders of a corporation that affects any ownership interest that is greater than five per cent
-- A person or corporation with an aggregate land holding in excess of the applicable limit must submit an aggregate land holding declaration to IRAC by December 31, 2022.
-- IRAC must issue a divestiture schedule within 60 days of receiving the report. Those over the limit will have five years to divest at least 50 per cent of the land over the limit. At least 80 per cent of the excess land must be divested within seven years and all of the land within nine years
-- For the purposes of the act, two or more corporations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the same person, corporation, group or other organization are deemed to be one corporation
-- A corporation is deemed to be directly or indirectly controlled by a person, corporation, group or other organization where the person, corporation, group or other organization has shares that carry more than 50 per cent of the voting rights. They can be the registered owner of the shares, the beneficial owner, or have direct or indirect control
-- IRAC will now have the power to launch its own investigations
-- All divestiture orders must be made public "in a manner prescribed by the minister"
-- The maximum penalty for non-compliance under the act is now $250,000. There is also a daily penalty of up to $1,000 and an administrative penalty of $20,000
