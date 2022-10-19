The PEIWI Board of Directors is emphasizing thankfulness and communities as the theme of this month, along with details for WI's fall workshops and holiday event in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.
Gratitude gives the power to energize and renew. In expanding on recent events, COVID forced us away from each another, and Hurricane Fiona has brought us back together. WI is thankful community spirit is appearing as the latest super spreader in Prince Edward Island.
The passion and emotions for and by residents were at times overwhelming. Stories of severe destruction were heard, and with the overall joint restoration achievements in communities across our province, Women’s Institute in PEI continues to be energized and recharged to continue service, thanks to the strength in our neighbourhoods.
October marks Thanksgiving and it is vital to stop and be thankful for persevering through the worse destruction by natural means in our province this past month. It is a time to thank all residents (single households to family homes), organizations, communities, neighbours and first responders from all departments and levels for coming together and doing their gold standard best through mental and physical exhaustion.
In the destructive wake of Hurricane Fiona, WI would like to also thank members and PEI residents who participated in organizing and attending official and unofficial warming centres across the province, as this need continues still in various areas at the time of column submission. WI encourages continuing to reach out and check with those in your community at all levels and give thanks to those around you.
President Miriam Lank remarked “We are thinking of all affected by Hurricane Fiona and understand the significant challenges continuing to face each industry and community. PEIWI sends our sincerest thanks to all who worked tirelessly to bring our provincial community back together. Our thoughts are also with WI members who are well known to humbly and quietly work behind the scenes”.
To bring some normalcy back PEIWI is forging ahead with fall workshops to members across Prince Edward Island. This year’s schedule and themes include: Invasive Species Identification, Farmers Helping Farmers, and Rock Painting (October 25th, Summerside); Updates on WI in the UK (online), and Rock Painting (October 26th, Vernon River); and Invasive Species Identification, Indigenous Affairs, Farmers Helping Farmers, Rock Painting (October 27th, North Milton).
To address the ongoing concern of COVID, PEIWI is collaborating with the Canadian Red Cross to bring COVID testing kits to branches and communities. WI branches can apply for rapid tests through the Red Cross. To validate requests please contact the WI office for the PEIWI registry information. "Help keep your organization and your community safer through the Stop the Spread and Stay Safe! program." Members of the public are encouraged to contact their local WI branch for participation.
The provincial board is continuing to organize their annual Festive Country Christmas Gala Dinner and Yuletide Auction for western hospitals. Baked holiday goods and festive decorations will highlight the event. Proceeds this year will go towards the Western Hospital in Alberton and Community Hospital O’Leary. This event is planned for Friday, November 25 at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Prince Edward in Charlottetown. Tickets are now on sale for $100 with a portion of the proceeds eligible for a tax receipt. Tickets can be obtained by emailing wi@gov.pe.ca or by calling 902-368-4860. E-transfers accepted.
WI trusts this finds you recovering, achieving rest, with a renewed spirit of gratitude and for those still seeking programs, Hurricane Restoration Programs references may be found online at www.pewi.ca.
For more information on the above items or to join a WI branch near you, please visit online at www.peiwi.ca or contact the Provincial Office at 368-4860 or by emailing wi@gov.pe.ca.
