As producers wound down the job of destroying almost 300 million pounds of potatoes, a ray of optimism looked like it might be on the horizon.
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board was on his way back from Ottawa as this issue went to press and after holding meetings with a number of government officials including Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau. Greg Donald said he was told by Bibeau a decision is expected on March 10 on when shipments of Island spuds may resume to the United States.
Officials from both the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the United States Department of Agriculture have been holding technical meetings since the border closure last November. Donald is hopeful there will be nothing of a technical nature that will slow up the border opening and pretty much every Islander hopes he is right.
As was the case with first border closure due to potato wart over two decades ago, this has morphed from an agricultural problem to an economic problem in the minds of Islanders not involved in the industry. It happened much quicker than in 2000 but that is likely due to the fact the economy was already in a tailspin due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hopefully, the issue is close to being resolved, which would give producers a little bit of certainty as the clock ticks down to planting season. However, if this whole situation has taught us anything, it should be that nothing is final until the Americans say it is apparently. It certainly wouldn't come as a surprise if conditions were imposed in addition to washing and being sprout inhibited and that would again carry a higher cost to producers.
O'Leary-Inverness MLA Robert Henderson is suggesting the province purchase the 33 fields where potato wart has been found over the last two decades and take them permanently out of production. The former agriculture minister said taking over the land and paying owners fair compensation would send a message to the U.S. that PEI is serious about land management. Premier Dennis King was not opposed to the idea during debate in the legislature, but said he would want to ensure such action did lead to a commitment to reopen the border.
Henderson also suggested the provincial government consider suing both the United States government and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for damages resulting from the closure. Any such action would be long and protracted and could involve the legal system on both sides of the border.
While the outcome would be far from certain, there is no question such a move would be costly for Island taxpayers. The dollars would be far better spent helping the industry recover and prepare for spring planting.
Meanwhile, Island poultry producers are facing a major threat of their own with the discovery of a bald eagle on the north shore of PEI with avian influenza. That follows outbreaks of the highly contagious strain of the disease in commercial flocks both in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
Given the relatively small size of the industry here, the disease has the potential to inflict severe damage. The industry is asking for the public's help by limiting contact with wild birds and reporting any dead or injured birds to Fish and Wildlife.
