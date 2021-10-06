There’s a story I’ve heard several times, which means it might be true. Former Federal Agriculture Minister Eugene Whelan came to PEI in the late 1970’s to look at the three grain elevators the federal government had financed. As he was driving by the dozens and dozens of small farms, he asked an aide “What the heck were we thinking?” The large grain tanks and handling equipment seemed to dwarf the farms he was seeing. However, 45 years later these big grain tanks are an essential service for PEI farmers.
The elevators are managed by a crown entity: the PEI Grain Elevators Corporation. It plays middleman between farmers harvesting grain and soybean, and livestock producers and processors mostly within the Maritimes. I think the time is right for the Grain Elevators Corp to add one more asset to its responsibilities: the bankrupt New Leaf Essentials East operation sitting idle in Slemon Park.
New Leaf started with great expectations four years ago. It was a Maritime subsidiary of an established company started 10 years earlier by Chris Chivilo and his wife Tracey. Chivilo had grown up on PEI, and cut his teeth in the grain business working for the PEI Grain Elevators Corporation. With the demand for plant based protein for new meatless products and healthier diets exploding, he and Tracey started W.A. Grain and Pulse Solutions and established operations in Alberta and Saskatchewan handling yellow and green field peas, faba beans, lentils, oil seed crops and so on. He “came home” to give PEI farmers a chance to supply these markets too.
It may be that New Leaf was holding its own, but W.A. Grain had been in financial trouble since 2018. It had borrowed millions of dollars to build and operate the pulse plants and was struggling to handle the debt load. By the time the loans were called last spring, W.A. Grain owed a pair of Alberta based lenders close to $20 million.
In mid June the receivers, Price Waterhouse Cooper, called for tenders on New Leaf. The receiver says it received a number of offers but they were considered too low to accept and is now considering its next move, including what it’s calling a “remarketing of the assets.”
The shutdown of New Leaf was clearly a disappointment for many farmers. It had offered important opportunities: more diverse crops to grow, and even more important, crops with much needed soil building potential. Field peas are planted in early spring, and harvested in early fall, giving farmers a chance to plant winter wheat for example which offers good cover through the winter, and some cash the next spring.
This helps rebuild soil organic levels, and prevent wind and water erosion. Troy Webster of Kinkora was one of the first farmers to grow for New Leaf and has seen the benefits. He told me “These pulse crops took the pressure off of our traditional rotation crops so it helped everyone.”
There were capable businesses like Cavendish Farms who kicked the tires of New Leaf, but no one was willing to tender a large enough bid to satisfy the receiver. This, and the W.A. Grain bankruptcy, should tell us something: handling and marketing pulse crops right now is clearly a marginal business, but many farmers are arguing critical for diversifying the crop base here, and playing a role in rebuilding soils.
The pulse business is more international than the grain business PEI is used to, so there would be a learning curve, new relationships to develop. I’ve no doubt Neil Campbell and his crew would be up to the challenge.
There’s a mix of ownership models for grain elevators across the country. In western Canada crown corporations, farmer owned co-ops, and nine private companies operate grain terminals. With much smaller volumes in the east there are essentially just crown corporations like the one on PEI. These have a history of service to farmers rather than being profit driven. Pay the bills yes, but find markets and return as much money as possible to producers. That sounds like a perfect business model for New Leaf, something Eugene Whelan understood all those years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.