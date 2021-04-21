The Atlantic Canada Organic Regional Network (ACORN ) has launched its new online directory.
The searchable directory showcases certified organic producers and processors from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. There are almost 200 listings including over 50 new listings.
Producers and processors certified by Ecocert Canada, Pro-cert Canada, TransCanada Organic Certification Services (TCO-Atlantic), Organic Crop Improvement Association (OCIA), Centre for Systems Integration (CSI), and Quality Assurance International (QAI) are identified.
The directory, available at www.acornorganic.org, can be searched by province or category and includes a summary of products grown by each participating producer. Aquaculture has been added as a new entry and there is a new function which allows users to download results to a spreadsheet.
The Processed Goods category has expanded to include close to 50 maple syrup producers with the majority located in New Brunswick. Other processed goods include fruit products, milled grains, dried herbs, cheese, coffee, wine, beer and cider. The Vegetables category has lots to offer with over 50 listings while the new Aquaculture category has 19 listings featuring certified organic fish, shellfish and sea vegetables like dulse.
