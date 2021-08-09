The status of a long-awaited land bank is now more up in the air than ever.
The final report of the Lands Matters Advisory Committee was largely silent on the issue, if anything giving the idea a caution light. The report indicates "Key agriculture stakeholder groups are now supporting land use planning in the face of ribbon development, inappropriate subdivisions, and the loss of agricultural land. The PEI Federation of Agriculture, the PEI Potato Board, the Dairy Farmers of PEI, the PEI Institute of Agrologists, and the PEI Association of Woodlot Owners all expressed to the Committee their support for land use planning and zoning as preferential to a land bank."
The creation of a land bank is a long standing promise both from the Dennis King government and the Liberal administration which proceeded it. It was promised in its inaugural Speech From the Throne and failed leadership candidate Kevin J. Arsenault was paid $50,000 to study the issue.
However, then Transportation Minister Steve Myers rejected the report, saying it had too much emphasis on soil health. The file was handled by that department since it would be in charge of purchasing property on behalf of government if the land bank was set up.
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson addressed the issue briefly when he made an appearance before the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability just before the advisory committee report was made public.The minister said the Transportation Department is still looking at options for a land bank, adding "I know it’s a very – we’re finding it’s not a one-box-fits-all for a land bank, so it’s going to take some creativity and some thoughtfulness to introduce a land bank."
Deputy Minister Brian Matheson added "We’ve done some jurisdictional scans and looked at what land banks look like in other provinces and other jurisdictions and looked at some other opportunities for helping the farm community look at land and access land. We are continuing to work with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure on that particular project. "
Matheson said both he and the minister have had several conversations with the farm community on land banks over the last few years "and there’s very different opinions on whether a land bank will work or whether a land bank won’t work."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.