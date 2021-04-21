The co-founders of “Ag in the Field” are the winners of the 2021 Food & Farming Champion Award.
Carleigh MacLeod and Jillian Ferguson received the honour from Farm and Food Care PEI. The award is usually presented at the organization's annual seminar, which did not take place this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The pair established "Ag in the Field" in 2018 with a mission to tell the general public about food and farming practices on PEI. It doesn’t matter how big or small the information is, they are present and out there.
They are both full-time university students who are career driven and very involved in their community too (Kensington and Kinkora). Both, Carleigh and Jillian did not grow up on farms but are knowledgeable and resourceful when it comes to talking about agriculture.
They both credit the mentoring they received in the school system sharing their knowledge and supporting them as they went along. “Ag in the Field” share stories on social media and volunteer time at agricultural events. They take every opportunity to engage with consumers about where their food comes from.
"They are passionate and the industry as a whole is very lucky to have them," said Ron Maynard, president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture and chair of the Farm and Food Care Steering Committee. " They are very deserving of this award. Congratulations!"
Food & Farming Champion” award is presented to an individual, organization or business who has taken the initiative to engage with consumers in a conversation about food and farming in PEI. These champion(s) are passionate about food and agriculture and proud of the agricultural industry – they use their skills to share their stories and provide consumers with accurate information about agriculture and food production.
