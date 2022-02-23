Agriculture was above the average of the 13 industries surveyed in the January business barometer conducted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
The group's agricultural members had a three month index of 46.7 compared to the average figure of 36.9. On the long-term or 12 month outlook, the agriculture reading was 57.8 compared to the average of 54.3.
“There has been no improvement in small business outlook since the start of the month,” said Simon Gaudreault, Vice-President of National Research at CFIB. “The retail, hospitality and personal services sectors are particularly uncertain about the future.”
In addition to concerns about renewed restrictions and ongoing labour shortages, Gaudreault explained many businesses are reporting supply chain challenges.
Businesses in the retail sector are the least optimistic over the next three months at 30.4 index points, a nine point drop since December. The short-term outlook in the hospitality (32), personal services (39.3) and health and education services (41.8) sectors is also low.
Full-time staffing plans are still in the negative, with 23 per cent of businesses predicting layoffs in the next three months, and only 16 per cent planning to hire. Other indicators of business health also maintained their low readings from the beginning of the month.
PEI had a three month index just slightly above the national average at of 39.4 while the 12 month outlook was 66.3.
The shares of businesses reporting shortages of input products (29 per cent) and distribution constraints (23 per cent) as a major factor limiting their growth remain elevated. In addition, unsold inventories contracted to 58 per cent in January compared to 68 per cent in December.
“Small businesses have been experiencing supply chain challenges, from a shortage of products to increasing input costs, since the middle of 2021, but the issue is now gaining momentum,” added Andreea Bourgeois, Director of Economics at CFIB. “This only adds to the uncertainty many small businesses are facing.”
January findings are based on 1110 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received from January 6 to the 20th. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 2.9 per cent 19 times in 20.
