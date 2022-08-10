While she admits there are plenty of challenges ahead for the industry, Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton is optimistic the next several years will see strong growth for the Island's number one industry.
The Belfast-Murray River MLA shared her thoughts on the industry going forward in a written question and answer session with the Island Farmer. The minister admits she was somewhat surprised at the change in portfolio (she was previously Finance Minister) and is honoured by her groundbreaking status as the province's first female minister.
Compton is looking for the province to become a national leader in the fight against climate change as the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership is rolled out over the next five years beginning next April.
What kind of connections do you have to the Island’s agriculture industry?
A: As someone who grew up in the rural riding that I still live in and represent today, I certainly understand the importance of the agriculture industry to our local communities and the economy of our Island. I am very proud to live in rural PEI, where we even have some agricultural land of our own. We are surrounded by all kinds of great farmers, and I am really looking forward to meeting with more producers and farmers across the Island in this new portfolio.
Were you surprised by the change in your portfolio?
A: I think anytime change comes you are a little surprised, but change is the name of the game in politics. I am so thrilled that I get to pick up where my colleague Minister Thompson left off, continue to support farmers, and grow our agriculture industry for the better. Coming from a Department such as Finance, you get to see the impacts of our major industries and contributors to our overall economy and I am so honoured and excited to represent an industry that is not only a leading economic driver, but also a sense of pride and identity for our Island.
Do you have any thoughts on being the first female agriculture minister in the province?
A: To be honest I have never put too much thought into the female aspect because I grew up believing that no matter the situation, if you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. With that said, I certainly recognize the significance and it is a real honour that I do not take lightly. In addition to the female federal Minister of Agriculture, there are now four provinces with female ministers in this important portfolio. It is great to see this evolution. One thing that I am looking forward to getting started on right away is connecting with the many male and female leaders in PEI’s agriculture industry to discuss topics such as recruitment and how we can attract more youth into this important industry moving forward.
What do you see as the major issues facing the industry-- both challenges and opportunities? Do you plan to meet with industry groups in the coming weeks? Will ongoing initiatives like the livestock strategy and the changes to the Lands Protection Act continue?
A: I think if we look back over the past year, there have been no shortages of challenges that our agriculture industry has faced head-on. I think of most recent issues like: COVID-19 and the supply and labour issues that have accompanied it; drought and severe weather; and of course the potato wart issue which continues to impact our potato industry. But with all that said, I think these issues have only showcased the strength and resilience of our provincial agriculture industry, and has certainly amplified the importance of the industry to our Island. With these challenges come opportunities to grow, get stronger, and make our industry more resilient and even better moving forward.
We have a really great team at the Department of Agriculture and Land that are committed to ongoing initiatives and are also looking into the future and getting ready to work on some innovative projects. We will be spending a lot of time getting ready to launch the next five-year agricultural policy framework, Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership in April of 2023, so that creates an exciting time. I look forward to strengthening our plan for land use, and I know the Department will continue all the great work that we have done to date. I want to assure our entire industry that our government is fully supportive of PEI agriculture, and that will continue for as long as I am in this position.
What are your thoughts on the new five-year funding agreement and what do you hope it will accomplish for the industry?
A: I think that there is a lot to be excited about in agriculture, and we are pleased to see an agreement in principle for the new Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership that will significantly support our agriculture industry. Our government has been a leader in the climate front, and in speaking with a few farmers already, we agree that agriculture is going to play a big role and our department is here to support our Island’s industry as we always have. Building off of the Guelph Statement that was agreed upon in November of last year, my department looks forward to an agreement that will build sector capacity, increase uses in science and research, as well focus on climate change, competitiveness, resiliency, and innovation for the agriculture industry. More specifically, I think areas that we are really excited about in the new agreement are increases in total funding, a renewed approach to BRM improvements, and the new Resilient Agricultural Landscape Program that was derived in part from our ALUS program and will serve as a starting point for modernizing our ALUS program. It is really important for us to ensure our programming supports the sector and moves things forward in a positive direction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.