While she admits there are plenty of challenges ahead for the industry, Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton is optimistic the next several years will see strong growth for the Island's number one industry.

The Belfast-Murray River MLA shared her thoughts on the industry going forward in a written question and answer session with the Island Farmer. The minister admits she was somewhat surprised at the change in portfolio (she was previously Finance Minister) and is honoured by her groundbreaking status as the province's first female minister.

