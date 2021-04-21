The Agriculture Carbon Alliance (ACA) is proud to announce that four more members have joined the fold, a sign of the importance of this industry advocate within the current political and economic landscape.
The ACA is pleased to welcome the Canadian Forage and Grassland Association, the National Sheep Network, the National Cattle Feeders' Association, and the Dairy Farmers of Canada to the alliance – which spans voices and commodities from across Canada.
The ACA was formed to ensure that Canadian farmers and ranchers are included in important discussions about environmental policies and regulations that directly affect their businesses and livelihoods.
The addition of these new groups reinforces the notion that agriculture is standing together and willing to work collaboratively to the benefit of all Canadians.
Other ACA members include the Canadian Canola Growers Association, Canadian Federation of Agriculture, Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Grain Growers of Canada, Canadian Pork Council, Egg Farmers of Canada, Chicken Farmers of Canada, Turkey Farmers of Canada, Canadian Horticultural Council, and the Canadian Egg Hatching Producers.
Membership is open to all national Canadian farm organizations committed to meaningful and collaborative dialogue around carbon pricing.
