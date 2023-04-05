By the time you read this, the 2023 provincial election will be relegated to history.
The campaign, held six months before the October 2 date suggested by the province's fixed election law, proved to be a rather lackluster affair. When the writ was dropped on March 7, Premier Dennis King was widely expected to cruise to victory. You have the advantage reading this of knowing what actually happened but, as a write this on day 24 of the campaign, there is little to suggest a deviation from that result.
There were few surprises either in the policy announcements of the parties on agriculture and land issues or at the agriculture debate staged by the PEI Federation of Agriculture in the dying days of the campaign. The focus of the election was health care and everything else came in a distant second on the campaign trail.
Land use and the declining rural population were both themes that surfaced during the debate. The 90 minute session was a well-run event and all of the speakers stuck to the prescribed time limits, allowing all of the topics to be covered. There was little in the way of fireworks and no clear winner.
Now that the votes are counted, it is time for the new government to get down to business and begin tackling a number of issues impacting the province's number one industry. Tenders closed for a State of the Island report, being billed as the first step in a provincial land use plan, while the politicians were on the campaign trail.
That contract needs to be awarded as soon as possible and the winning bidder has to get down to work. Without a provincial plan, the issue is essentially left in the hands of municipalities and that is resulting in different rules across the province. The idea of a provincial plan has widespread support within the farming community and the Federation of Municipalities is also supporting the idea. It will take some time for sure but the process needs to get started ASAP.
While the Dennis King government ended the moratorium on deep water wells with considerable fanfare last year, little has happened in reality. The regulations that will accompany the Water Act are still not fully developed. Most of the groups who took part in the Water Act consultations called for a provincial water authority composed of experts in the field and free from political interference. That sounds like a winning combination to ensure the long term future of our most precious resource and it is time to get on with the job.
Those are just a few of the issues to be tackled. The business of government essentially shuts down during an election period and it will be mid-April at the earliest (and probably closer to the end of the month) before the new cabinet is appointed and the legislature recalled to begin debating the budget . That time frame should be kept to a minimum to ensure vital services continue to Islanders with as little interruption as possible.
