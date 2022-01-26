The Agricultural Insurance Corporation is now in the process of being modernized.
According to a performance update posted on the department's website, the process involves reviewing services offered by the corporation to identify where more online and electronic options can be identified. The aim, according to the update, is to reduce red tape for clients accessing business risk management programs.
The update notes the corporation had 707 clients in 2021 and made 441 payments online since start of the COVID-19 pandemic. That represented just 14 per cent of the total payments received, but 90 per cent of clients indicated in a survey conducted by the corporation accessing services online was their preferred method.
The report notes several facets of the upgrade have already been completed including the installation of the online payment and online contract options. The online contract documents were accessed over 115 times in 2021.
As well as the technology upgrades, there have been several changes to the Business Risk Management programs administered by the corporation including removing the reference margin limit and increasing the coverage level of the AgriStability program. That program also saw interim payments increased from 50 to 75 per cent for the 2020 program year and the AgriInsurance program premiums by 10 per cent.
The program has also been expanded to include new crops like high bush blueberries, apples and carrots. Commodity specific forms have also been developed to help streamline the application process.
The review notes a number of initiatives are ongoing including increased collaboration with commodity specific extension staff regarding business risk management programming. The corporation and the department plan to develop a policy for requests for changes to the insurance plan-- something that has been requested by commodity groups.
The corporation intends to measure its progress using such metrics as the number of online payments made and the number of clients that sign up for business risk management programs electronically as well as feedback from users.
