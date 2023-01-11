Ian Petrie

A decade ago it was the odd field that had a fall cover crop. Most were bare, at risk of losing topsoil in a winter with little snow. Now it’s the opposite. It’s the bare fields that stand out. This is the most important development in agronomy and mindset on PEI farms in the last decade.

Cover crops require commitment and patience. They cost money and time to plant and manage. Beyond keeping soil from drifting away in high winds there is no immediate return. Research has shown that it can take a decade to see real benefits.

