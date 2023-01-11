A decade ago it was the odd field that had a fall cover crop. Most were bare, at risk of losing topsoil in a winter with little snow. Now it’s the opposite. It’s the bare fields that stand out. This is the most important development in agronomy and mindset on PEI farms in the last decade.
Cover crops require commitment and patience. They cost money and time to plant and manage. Beyond keeping soil from drifting away in high winds there is no immediate return. Research has shown that it can take a decade to see real benefits.
This has happened for a number of reasons. There was legitimate concern that soil organic matter levels had been falling on PEI since the 1980’s, as the potato industry expanded and started coping with the smaller margins in the french fry industry. There was increased demand for longer season varieties like Russet Burbank. Soybeans, which are harvested late in the fall, became part of rotations to generate some cash.
Governments and industry leaders started looking for solutions. Agriculture Canada’s Living Labs program moved federal researchers onto active farms. Watershed groups became more engaged with these researchers and local farmers. The PEI Potato Board, led by its agronomist Ryan Barrett, took a critical role in promoting this and other research and ensuring farmers were aware of the results. Mustard became an important crop to incorporate into the soil to control wireworm.
One other important development. McCain Foods, the world’s largest french fry maker, surprised many by stating clearly that conventional farming methods, the heavy dependence on synthetic fertilizers and chemicals, had to change. Deteriorating soils, unstable weather caused by climate change, were threatening the future of farmers and the company.
This is what Daniel Metheringham, the North American vice president, told a reporter. "How do I get our contracted potatoes to the factory 12 months a year for the next 10, 15, 20 years? We've (already) had some huge climate volatility…What actions do we need to take that, for the long term, are going to make the farming business more resilient to weather volatility?”
McCain Food isn’t just asking questions. It’s establishing three “farms of the future”, including one in South Africa, and the first that’s now operating in Florenceville, New Brunswick to get some answers. Yes there is a lot of fancy technology like drones and sensors to limit the use of pesticides, but at the heart of the changes are cover crops, and focus on the health of soils. McCain wants all of its contracted farmers to move to what it’s calling “regenerative” farming practices by 2030.
McCain researchers planted 28 varieties of cover crops last year. They’re looking for the right mix that will add nutrients, reduce the need for pesticides to control weeds and harmful insects, and over time improve soil organic matter levels. This will create what the company and others call “resilience”: soils better able to manage and retain moisture when there’s too much, or too little, rain.
Cover crops will also play a crucial role in the latest wrangling over reducing fertilizer emissions and new climate change policies. The federal government has set a target of reducing emissions by 30% by 2030. Unused fertilizer produces nitrous oxide, a heat trapping gas that governments everywhere are trying to limit as part of their commitments to slow down climate change.
In Holland, it’s a mandatory reduction of 50% including both livestock and crop farms. This has led to violent demonstrations. In Canada the government insists fertilizer use will not be regulated (many farmers aren’t convinced) and is offering incentives to change farming practices. Cover crops will be an important part of this effort.
A fall cover crop makes use of excess fertilizer and turns any surplus nitrogen into plant material rather than a greenhouse gas. The plants also capture carbon as they grow and become important nutrients for crops that follow.
This is especially important for PEI farmers. Many important potato varieties like Russet Burbank are inefficient users of fertilizer. There’s always a risk of surplus fertilizer after the harvest and cover crops can limit the damage. Farmers have benefited from later snow and freeze ups the last two years to allow cover crops to be established.
Again there is a cost to all of this and large food companies risk being called out for “window dressing” promoting these practices but not recognizing the additional expenses in future contracts.
It is decisions made by farmers that will determine what happens. Commitment and patience aren’t easy with so much uncertainty with government policies, fertilizer prices, the weather. What I most appreciate is the pride that many growers here are now taking in the rotations and cover crops they’re using or experimenting with, often posting pictures on social media.
Of course this isn’t just a PEI problem. The race for cheaper food has come at a huge cost for soils world-wide. PEI farmers and their use of cover crops have now made a start at repairing the damage.
