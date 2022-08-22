The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be holding a series of potato tours this week.
Each tour will be comprised of 2-3 field visits to view field trials that are part of AIM, Living Labs, or PEIDAL research programs. There will be 10-foot yield samples from additional field trials at each of the end locations, followed by a free BBQ. All growers and industry partners are welcome to attend.
The first tour is slated for August 23 in the West Prince area. The first stop will be in the next laneway west of 504 Route 145 in Mill River East and will focus on an AIM Manure Trial. Then it will be off to the field across the road from 123 Oliver Road, Huntley for a presentation on an AIM nitrogen reduction trial. The final stop will be at Dock Corner Farms at the corner of Oliver and Dock Roads.
The following day the focus will be on the East Prince area starting across the road from 1589 Cairns Road in Freetown featuring a Pearl Millet (Living Labs) Trial. Then it is off to a field across from 642 Dunk River Road, Bedeque (close to Dunk River Farms) for a Subsoiling Trial. The third stop is behind 833 Dunk River Road, Bedeque – Cover Crop Trial as part of the Living Labs project. The final stop will be at Hilltop Produce, 5502 Rte 225 .
The Kings County tour will go August 25 starting at the paved laneway where New Harmony Road and Route 16 meet for a Living Labs mustard trial. The second stop will be in the field next to 200 Steeles Lane with the living labs trial featuring cover crops before potatoes. The tour wraps up at MacAulay Farms, 590 Route 16, Chepstow.
The tours will start at 10:30 am at the first location. In addition, representatives from the PEI Federation of Agriculture will be on hand to discuss the On Farm Climate Action Fund, where farms can apply for funding to assist with cover cropping, improved nitrogen use, and rotational grazing.
