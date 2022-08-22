potato samples
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be holding a series of potato tours this week.

Each tour will be comprised of 2-3 field visits to view field trials that are part of AIM, Living Labs, or PEIDAL research programs. There will be 10-foot yield samples from additional field trials at each of the end locations, followed by a free BBQ. All growers and industry partners are welcome to attend.

