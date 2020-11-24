The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be holding a series of meetings December 8-10 on the subject of fall cover crops.
The presentations will be from Ryan Barrett and Morgan McNeil. Barrett noted in a memo to growers the pair will be sharing results on the use of fall-seeded cover crops before and after potatoes in rotation. They will also be sharing data regarding fall hilling ahead of potatoes.
The meetings will be held December 8 at the Emerald Community Centre (9 a.m.) and the Mill River Resort (1:30 p.m.), the following day at the board office meeting room starting at 1:30 p.m. with the final session December 10 at the St. Peter’s Community Complex starting at 9 a.m.
The December 9 meeting will be livestreamed via Zoom. To meet COVID protocols, producers/AIM partners are asked to pre-register with Barrett by December 7th. There will be will have a maximum number of people allowed at each location. Producers will be given precedence for attendance at meetings, but other AIM partners are welcome to pre-register and attend if there is enough room.
