The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield will be sponsoring three tours for producers to view first-hand the results of the research conducted throughout the summer.
On September 1, growers will be gathering in the field next to 2468 Seven Mile Road in Primrose to view the AIM Phys Age Trial. They will be moving on to the next field east of 595 Route 2, Rollo Bay to view the results of the Nitrogen Rate Trial being conducted by Genesis Crop Systems and the PEI Department of Agriculture and Land. The afternoon will wrap up at the field south of the Glen Road on the Baltic Road to view the results of several trials on Biofumigant Mustard/Fungicide Trial/Variable Rate Seeding.
The central tour starts at 9 a.m. September 2 on Highway 1 across from the McCain Fertilizer Plant in Middleton to view the Crop Rotation and Nitrogen Rate Trials. Then it is on to the Delaney Road in North Bedeque to view trials on Fall Cover Crops and Compaction Detection/Mitigation. The final stop will be at the Old Station Road in New Annan for a biofumigant mustard trial will be on display.
The western tour will begin at 2 p.m. that afternoon at the first field on the right, Dunbar Road, Alma for (PED Legume Trial. The other stop will be at 3905 O’Leary Road, Springfield West to view the AIM Phys Age Trial, Mustard Trial, and a trial on Variable Rate Seeding.
No pre-registration is required for the tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.