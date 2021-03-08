The Agronomy Initiative for Marketable Yield (AIM) will be hosting workshops on seed management March 9 and 10.
The sessions will feature presentations from Steve Watts of Genesis Crop Systems, and Mary Kay Sonier (who is the seed coordinator for the PEI Potato Board and Ryan Barrett (the research and agronomy coordinator for the board and lead researcher on the AIM project.)
The meetings will hear updates on recent research trials, BMPs for successful seed management, and discussing biosecurity for seed potatoes, including an update on Bacterial Ring Rot. The sessions Tuesday will be at 9 a.m. in Emerald and 1:30 p.m. in Mill River. ON Thursday there will be a session in St Peters starting at 9 a.m. and a Zoom livestream at 1:30 p.m.
AIM will also be holding two30 minute webinars during March. The session on March 19 will deal with Using Soil Electroconductivity to Map Fields for Fertility and Compaction, with Dr. Aitazaz Farooque at UPEI. That will be followed March 25 with a session on the Effect of Crop Diversity on Soil Health and Marketable Yield, with Dr. Aaron Mills of AAFC Charlottetown.
