The long awaited changes to the Lands Protection Act have been tabled in the legislature and were on the order paper scheduled to be debated as this issue went to press.
While Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson promised early in his tenure to revamp the legislation, the matter took on new urgency in the wake of what has become known as the Brendel sale. That series of paper transactions left Red Fox Acres Limited, with Rebecca Irving as the major shareholder, owning almost 900 acres of land in the Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, owner of Master Packaging, and niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that, since the company that had previously owned the land was purchased rather than the land itself, approval was not needed from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission. Thompson disagreed and asked the commission to investigate. After almost two years, they filed a report that remains secret despite Thompson's protestations that "nobody wants this report released more than me." He ordered two individuals and Red Fox to divest land to bring them into compliance with the holding limits under the act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations. The company and Irving are fighting the order through the courts.
The new act does tighten up the rules regarding corporate ownership. Corporations will have to apply to cabinet if acquiring land that will "make a material change in its shareholders that would result in the aggregate land holding of any of its shareholders who are resident persons exceeding 400 acres" It lays out for the first time in the act the principle that "two or more corporations that are directly or indirectly controlled by the same person, corporation, group or other organization are deemed to be one corporation."
It also gives IRAC the power to launch its own investigations and lays out a $250,000 penalty for non-compliance, along with other administrative and daily penalties. There is no question it gives the act more teeth, if you will, provided there is the necessary follow-through-- something many groups both within and outside the agriculture community argue has been missing in the past.
Where it falls down is the timeline for divestiture. Those over the limit have five years to sell off half the land over the acreage limit, 80 per cent within seven years and all of the land by nine years of the date of the divestiture order. In the interim, the land presumably would remain under the control of the person or corporation who have been found under the act to have no right to control it.
Perhaps the government should have explored the option suggested by the National Farmers Union on a number of occasions that any land deemed in excess by used to established the much talked about land bank. The threat of losing the land with little compensation would be more of a deterrent to stay within the limits.
