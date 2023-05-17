For me there’s an image that represents the essential role and magic of farming: cattle grazing on pasture. The livestock capture the energy of the sun by eating the grass the sunshine nurtures. The pastures protect the soil from erosion, and the livestock produces meat and milk. It’s such an iconic image that the Swiss government pays farmers (about $450 per cow) to have them grazing on the mountainsides because that’s what the tourists want to see. Still, many now want that image erased. They see livestock as villains in the fight against climate change.
Few organizations have done more to alert the world about the dangers of climate change than the United Nations: 'UN climate report: It’s ‘now or never’ to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees” screamed headlines around the world. However, just at the end of April the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization came out with another report that received no attention at all. It has an awkward title: ‘Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes.’
Its findings give us a lot to think about: “Meat, eggs and milk offer crucial sources of much-needed nutrients which cannot easily be obtained from plant-based foods.”
The report uses data from more than 750 research papers and policy documents. It says that animal sourced foods (meat, eggs and milk) supply critical macro-nutrients, protein, fats and carbohydrates that are especially important during childhood, adolescence and old age.
Let’s be clear. McDonalds will not be able to use this report to sell more hamburgers. It doesn’t deny that most livestock production in developed countries has the potential for negative environmental impacts. From the report: “Challenges related to high resource utilization and pollution, food–feed competition, greenhouse-gas emissions, antimicrobial resistance and animal welfare as well as zoonotic and food-borne diseases, accessibility and affordability need to be solved if agrifood systems are to become more sustainable.” In other words, there is a long list of problems with crowded feedlot beef production pushing animals to market weight quickly feeding corn and other grains, coupled with the pollution from large amount of concentrated waste that remains.
Here’s where all of this gets difficult. The UN report is especially concerned about malnutrition amongst the world’s poor. We know that even here on P.E.I. there is a high level of food insecurity for many struggling families. It’s cheaper feedlot beef from supermarkets or fast-food restaurants that helps these families try to cope.
And for those farmers raising what’s known as grass-fed beef, what we see a lot of here in the Maritimes, the economics are difficult too. Cattle prices are set in Western Canada with its large feedlots and slaughter plants. The Atlantic Beef Products plant in Albany has succeeded in positioning Maritime beef as sourced from small family farms, but it’s a daily struggle.
The other side of the affordability coin is the cost of supplying all the amino acids, macro and micronutrients, from only plant sources. Nutritionists say it can be done but it requires a wide range of beans, nuts and vegetables. It’s considered an expensive way to eat.
Then of course there’s the manufactured plant-based products made to look and taste like meat. These were very popular early in the pandemic but for many reasons have been losing market share since. Their price is 2 to 4 times what the meat product they’re trying to replace costs. Many consumers are turned off by the long list of ingredients.
Environmental activist George Monbiot (whom I admire) has written that what’s really needed is lab grown meat. He thinks a genetically modified bacteria grown in huge fermentation tanks can produce microbial proteins that a 3-D printer can turn into steaks and sausages and allow valuable farmland to be returned to nature. That’s a ways off.
I think the research looking at supplementing cattle feed with small amounts of a particular seaweed to limit methane production is more important now.
The UN study did get the attention of Robert Arnason, the publisher of the Western Producer. He claimed the information that beef is an important source of nutrition was deliberately ignored by the major media organizations in Central Canada like the Globe and Mail and the CBC. “Yes, the media is biased against livestock” is the title of his editorial.
My daydreaming of livestock on pasture isn’t to deny the very serious environmental and climate challenges we face and that how we produce cheap beef has to change. It’s just that there’s a more complicated story to tell than livestock is bad, plants are good. We need to try a little harder.
