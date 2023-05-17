cows grazing
Ian Petrie

For me there’s an image that represents the essential role and magic of farming: cattle grazing on pasture. The livestock capture the energy of the sun by eating the grass the sunshine nurtures. The pastures protect the soil from erosion, and the livestock produces meat and milk. It’s such an iconic image that the Swiss government pays farmers (about $450 per cow) to have them grazing on the mountainsides because that’s what the tourists want to see. Still, many now want that image erased. They see livestock as villains in the fight against climate change.  

Few organizations have done more to alert the world about the dangers of climate change than the United Nations: 'UN climate report: It’s ‘now or never’ to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees” screamed headlines around the world. However, just at the end of April the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization came out with another report that received no attention at all. It has an awkward title: ‘Contribution of terrestrial animal source food to healthy diets for improved nutrition and health outcomes.’    

