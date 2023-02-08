Dr. Bourlaye Fofana

Dr. Bourlaye Fofana oversees plant growth in the Harrington Research Farm greenhouse. His research is studying the impact of selenium as a treatment for light blight and so far the results have been encouraging.

Europe's potato famine in the 1840s was devastating to potato farmers and caused widespread hunger across the continent. The culprit was late blight disease — a fast spreading disease that causes mold symptoms on potato and tomato crops. Left untreated, the disease can cause widespread damage.

Once late blight is found in a farmer's field, that area must be destroyed along with its crops to prevent the threat of the disease spreading. If the disease cannot be contained, farmers may be required to destroy an entire field as a last resort. This leaves farmers with lost profits as the crop cannot be sold to consumers.

