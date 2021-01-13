The federal and provincial governments played the role of the Grinch in denying the application under the AgriRecovery program for almost 500 producers who suffered losses due to Post Tropical Storm Dorian just before Christmas.
The Federation of Agriculture spearheaded the job of documenting damage from the storm, which occurred on September 7, 2019 carrying sustained winds in excess of 100 kilometres and dropping over 100 millimetres of rain on some parts of the province. The corn crop was flattened , slowing down its development before it was hit by two severe frosts later in the fall. For livestock producers, that translated into problems sourcing quality feed last winter.
The application was submitted in April of 2020 but consideration of the $12 million request was slowed down due to COVID-19. While industry groups were involved in documenting the application, the request itself came from Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson to federal Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau.
The two levels of government decided the application did not meeting the test for AgriRecovery, which is a designed to help with the cost of extraordinary weather or market events rather than an ongoing program. Federation Executive Director Robert Godfrey is understandably upset, not only with the fact the application was denied but with the decision not to release the report the two governments prepared on the request, citing confidentiality concerns.
While producers have a right to expect the financial details of their operations should be treated as confidential, there is certainly no reason that requirement can't be respected and still provide the contents of the report. Godfrey noted a summary provided to the federation indicates many of the growers could access help through other federal or provincial programs like crop insurance or AgriStability.
While Ottawa has agreed to take another look at the application, many growers are now heading into a second growing season carrying losses often amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars on their books. If the application is denied again, the federation is calling on the province to act unilaterally and provide some help. This is a reasonable request. While the province would likely not cover the entire $12 million, they did feel at the time they backed the application the request was valid.
One also has to wonder if Ottawa is trying to close the floodgates for future applications as climate change, not to mention the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, could make "extraordinary" events all too ordinary.
The Christmas season always brings out the best in the Island farm community as producers never hesitate in helping their neighbours who are less fortunate. Long-time Brackley Beach producer Doug MacCallum certainly embodies that spirit as he donated a beef cow to the Food Bank to help families in need.
We all hope for a day when food insecurity is a thing of the past but unfortunately that goal seems to be getting more elusive each year. Doug and all the other producers who stepped up to help those in need, not only during the Christmas season but throughout the year, deserve our heartfelt thanks and support.
