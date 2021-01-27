The cabinet decision to approve the sale of 27.99 acres of land in Argyle Shore to Brendel Farms certainly caught the attention of many people.
It is a company that has been in the news for almost two years regarding 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. The company, which is owned by the Gardiner family, first tried to sell the land to three companies with ties to the Irving business empire. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be denied and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
Later, Brendel formed a subsidiary called Haslemere, transferred the land to the subsidiary company and sold Haslemere to Red Fox Acres. That company listed Rebecca Irving as its sole shareholder in the PEI Business Registry at the time of the sale.
Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that since the company was sold rather than the land, the sale did not have to be approved by IRAC. Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson then asked the commission to look into the sale. Even though a review by the Privacy Commissioner has been completed, the report has yet to be made public. Thompson has ordered Red Fox Acres and two individuals to divest land holdings, saying there is evidence they are over the limits allowed in the Lands Protection Act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations. Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving have asked for a judicial review of the sale.
That has many people wondering how Brendel could be approved to buy more land. The answer can be found in the paper trail. Remember, the Gardiners sold the subsidiary company Haslemere. They still own Brendel. A search of the PEI Business-Corporate Registery shows Derrick and Crystal Gardiner as the company directors and shareholders. Incidentally, Red Fox Acres is listed in the directory as "inactive due to non-payment."
While it may cause some people to take a second look, the fact remains that if Brendel meets all of the requirements, there is really no reason the sale should be denied.
On another front, it is time for the provincial government to stop dragging its feet on the politically sensitive topic of whether to continue the moratorium on deep water wells for agricultural purposes. As a first step, it is time to decide yes or no on the subject of the test wells. No more study needs to be done but the government is stalling simply because they are going to expend a lot of political capital no matter what they decide.
If there is one thing the decision to allow water extraction on the Dunk River last summer when the science simply wasn't there can teach us, it should be that a piecemeal approach is a recipe for disaster.
The same goes for holding ponds. Virtually every day, you are hearing of more holding ponds under construction and many people give the impression the builders are somehow circumventing regulations. That is simply not true. There are no regulations-- you can't break a law that doesn't exist.
True, there are plenty of indications the regulations for the yet to be proclaimed Water Act will outlaw the practice. That is in the future and the wells under construction are being built legally and the owners should not have to pay a penalty for the government's unwillingness to act up to this point.
