Atlantic Beef Products is once again providing #HolidayBeef donations of ground beef to seven PEI Food Banks from tip to tip.
These donations will benefit the Food Banks of West Prince, Summerside, South Shore, Charlottetown Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, Charlottetown Salvation Army, Montague and Souris.
Mike MacDonald of the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry, PEI’s central food bank said, “PEI Food Banks are very thankful to Atlantic Beef Products for these contributions to the well being of Islanders. This donation of high quality beef in this holiday season to all food banks will help meet our needs to provide valuable protein to our clients."
Russ Mallard, President of Atlantic Beef Products said, “Atlantic Beef Products’ plant plays an integral part in the agricultural industry in PEI and Atlantic Canada. During these difficult times our team has been able to continue to provide safe food safely. We are pleased more and more consumers and chefs recognize this and increased demand for our exceptional quality beef has led to success for our plant and we are pleased to share in that success!”
Atlantic Beef Products Inc. is located in Albany, Prince Edward Island, employs over 160 Islanders and provides Delicious, Healthy, Sustainable Beef products from cattle raised in pasture on small family farms. ABP supplies leading grocery retailers, food service distributors and independent butchers throughout Canada.
