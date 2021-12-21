As a show of support for the potato industry, Atlantic Beef Products helped to distribute Island potatoes to food banks in Montreal and Toronto.
"During these difficult times, we wanted to show our support to potato producers," said Russ Mallard, the president of the Atlantic region's only federally inspected beef plant.
The company purchased spuds from four different potato packing operations across the Island: WP Griffin, Mid-Isle Farms, Sherwood Produce and Gerrit Visser and Sons. Working with their primary distribution partners in Ontario (Dolan Foods) and Quebec (Les Aliments Unifoods) they have provided to provide Moisson Montreal food bank and Second Harvest in Toronto with 60,000 pounds of high-quality PEI Potatoes, packed in 5lb bags, to share for the holidays.
"We are proud to have supplied ground beef to our PEI food banks this holiday season and now we are very pleased to supply PEI potatoes to food banks in Ontario and Quebec," Mallard said. "The #HolidayBeef and Potatoes program will provide less fortunate families with a delicious and welcome taste of Canada’s Food Island for the holidays.”
He said many of the plant's suppliers are also potato farmers. Mallard added "their stewardship of the land includes moving cattle across pastures and potato fields in a rotational process that benefits both products and makes for more sustainable agricultural practices."
He added "We sincerely hope delicious and safe PEI Potatoes begin to flow again to the very important US market very soon.”
Greg Donald, General Manager of the PEI Potato Board said “Potatoes and beef are natural partners on the plate and in the field. We’re glad to have the support of Atlantic Beef Products Inc. as our growers are severely impacted by this unnecessary and unjustified border closure. Many of our Island producers have strong connections to the Beef Industry, and we’re grateful for their support of both our PEI Potato farmers and Canadian Food Banks.”
Atlantic Beef Products Inc. located in Albany, Prince Edward Island, employs over 160 Islanders and provides Delicious, Healthy, Sustainable Beef products from cattle raised in pasture on small family farms. ABP supplies leading grocery retailers, food service distributors and independent butchers throughout Canada.
“We are so grateful for this donation of fresh, surplus PEI potatoes – they’ll go directly on our trucks and delivered to our non-profit partners who provide healthy meals and groceries to people dealing with food insecurity,” said Lori Nikkel, CEO, Second Harvest. “Big thanks to Atlantic Beef Products and Dolan Foods for showing strong commitment to their farm partners, to the environment, and to Canadians in need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.