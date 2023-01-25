Auditor General Darren Noonan

Auditor General Darren Noonan has slapped the hands of the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Change for the way it is managing public forest land.

Noonan submitted a report to Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, who is the speaker of the legislature, in early January, indicating the department is not managing the forest resource "in accordance with legislation and policies." According to the latest State of the Forest report in 2013, forest represent 250,000 hectares, or approximately 44 percent of the total area of Prince Edward Island. Of that figure, the department manages 33,000 hectares of public land. That task, handled by the Forest, Fish and Wildlife Division, cost approximately $3.2 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

