Auditor General Darren Noonan has slapped the hands of the Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Change for the way it is managing public forest land.
Noonan submitted a report to Souris-Elmira MLA Colin LaVie, who is the speaker of the legislature, in early January, indicating the department is not managing the forest resource "in accordance with legislation and policies." According to the latest State of the Forest report in 2013, forest represent 250,000 hectares, or approximately 44 percent of the total area of Prince Edward Island. Of that figure, the department manages 33,000 hectares of public land. That task, handled by the Forest, Fish and Wildlife Division, cost approximately $3.2 million in the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The report points out the government's forest policy has not been updated since 2006. It also details several instances where the department is not following the Forest Management Act-- the legislative framework governing the management of public forest.
For example, the two State of the Forest Reports which have been issued since the original State of the Forest Report in 1992, were not issued within the timelines established by the act. Noonan and his staff also noted forest management plans and forest operations plans are not in place for public forest districts and post harvest audits for biomass harvest sites have not been completed.
The auditor general recommends the provincial forest policy should include information on the growth, yield and utilization of the forest, as well as the current and future availability of forest products. The report also indicates "the policy does not include an assessment strategy to evaluate results achieved against the established management objectives.
"The policy should outline relative information to be collected and how that information should be used to determine improvements if needed," Noonan indicated.
While the forest policy doesn't not offer a timeline for reviews, the auditor general noted "reviewing the policy on a regular basis allows for the changing needs and practices of forest management to be reflected in the policy in a timely manner. Noonan is recommending a time frame for periodic reviews be established.
The report noted there is a requirement for a state of the forest report every ten years. Of the two reports issued so far, one was 14 months late and the other almost five months. Another report was due last December but is not expected to be issued until sometime this spring.
Despite the fact they are required in the act, the report notes no forest management plans or more detailed operations plans have been developed for any public forests in the province. The management plans are supposed to provide an inventory of the forest by species and detail such things as long-range planning objectives and a five year management plan. The operations plan covers what work can be done in the forest in terms of silviculture, harvesting and road construction.
"It is important that these plans be developed to set goals for the forests across the province, to focus on management of the areas to reduce negative impacts and to link actual operations to the goals and objectives of the division," the report goes on to say.
During the audit period, there were 22 treatments under woodlot management plans but only 59 per cent of those had evidence of a post-treatment assessment being completed. As of last March, the auditor general notes there were woodlot management plans for only 19 per cent of public forests. Of the 20 plans examined by the auditor, half were more than five years old and there were four over the decade mark. The report recommends the plans be reviewed every five years and post treatment assessments should be performed and documented on all public forests.
When the audit was conducted, there were 18 agreements with third party contractors to provide heat to government buildings using biomass. While most of the contracts call for the biomass to be harvested in a sustainable manner, there is no requirement for that to be verified. The audit recommends a plan be implemented to monitor and report on the sustainability of wood harvested for biomass to heat government buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.