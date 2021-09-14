For the second year, the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) at the University of Prince Edward Island has made the decision to cancel AVC Open House.
“Open House is one of AVC’s signature events and one that we take great pride in. We know that many people look forward to this event every year, which made this decision even more difficult,” explains Dr. Greg Keefe, dean, Atlantic Veterinary College. “Given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, we decided it would be best to be cautious and look to resume Open House next year.”
On the last Saturday of September every year, the AVC opens its doors to the public and offers a “behind-the-scenes” look at the fascinating world of veterinary medicine. Organized and run by AVC students, it welcomes over 3,000 people, making it one of the largest and most successful open houses in Atlantic Canada.
The Open House is a family-friendly event that offers an opportunity for the public to meet AVC’s students, learn about animals big and small, and tour the facilities. There is also a Children’s Activity Centre, where children have an opportunity to gown and glove like a surgeon, get their faces painted, and bring their stuffed animals to the Teddy Bear Clinic.
“Although it is unfortunate that we have had to miss this event for two consecutive years, the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our guests is paramount. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2022,” says Keefe.
The 2022 AVC Open House is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 24, from 10 am to 2 pm as part of UPEI’s Homecoming Weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.