The University of Prince Edward Island Board of Governors has extended the appointment of Dr. Greg Keefe as Dean of Veterinary Medicine for a three year term through June 30, 2024.
“I am very pleased that the University is renewing Dr. Keefe’s appointment as Dean of Veterinary Medicine," said Dr. Kathy Gottschall-Pass, UPEI’s Interim Vice-President Academic and Research. "Under Dr. Keefe’s leadership, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and the Atlantic Veterinary College at UPEI has grown tremendously and continues to be a leader in improving the health and welfare of animals and humans through excellence in education, discovery, professional practice and dedicated service.”
Dr. Keefe has been dean since 2015 and a full professor since 2005 after beginning at AVC as a tenure-track associate professor in 1996. Widely published, Dr. Keefe's areas of research expertise include milk quality and mastitis, dairy production medicine, infectious disease epidemiology and Johne's Disease.
As well, Dr. Anne Marie Carey assumed the role of Associate Dean Academic and Student Affairs at the Atlantic Veterinary College on July 1.
A member of AVC’s Class of 2006, Dr. Carey is a faculty member in the College’s Department of Companion Animals and service chief of AVC’s community practice service. After graduation, she worked for a year as a staff veterinarian in the AVC surgery service. In 2007 she played a role in the establishment of the College’s community practice service, and she was instrumental in growing the service into a core rotation, led by three faculty members, for fourth-year veterinary students.
She has designed core primary care courses in the College’s curriculum, co-created a primary care elective, and taught within numerous foundational courses, including animal handling, animal behaviour, dentistry, nutrition, and surgery.
Dr. Carey’s interest in teaching led to her taking numerous certificate courses and attending symposia on veterinary education in topics ranging from diversity and inclusion in veterinary medicine to competency-based education. She has also taken suicide prevention training and a certificate program in clinical education, among others. She has won four teaching awards and is involved in research and community engagement.
“On behalf of AVC, I congratulate Dr. Carey on her appointment as associate dean,” said Dr. Greg Keefe, dean of AVC. “I look forward to working with her to help our students reach their full potential on their journey to becoming professional veterinarians.”
Dr. Keefe thanked Dr. Leigh Lamont, outgoing Associate Dean Academic and Student Affairs, for her nine years of service to the College’s veterinary students. Dr. Lamont returns to her faculty position as professor of anesthesiology.
