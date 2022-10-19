Dr Cote election

Dr. Étienne Côté (left) during the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences induction ceremony.

The Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) is pleased to congratulate Dr. Étienne Côté, professor, Department of Companion Animals, AVC, on his election to the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS).

Recognized as a leader in small animal internal medicine locally, nationally, and internationally, Côté is one of 71 new Fellows who became members of the CAHS at an induction ceremony in September. The CAHS brings together Canada’s top-ranked scholars in health and biomedical sciences to make a positive impact on the urgent health concerns of Canadians.

