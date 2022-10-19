The Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) is pleased to congratulate Dr. Étienne Côté, professor, Department of Companion Animals, AVC, on his election to the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences (CAHS).
Recognized as a leader in small animal internal medicine locally, nationally, and internationally, Côté is one of 71 new Fellows who became members of the CAHS at an induction ceremony in September. The CAHS brings together Canada’s top-ranked scholars in health and biomedical sciences to make a positive impact on the urgent health concerns of Canadians.
“This is a tremendous honour that reflects the hard work and collaboration of many, notably, my fellow faculty members and staff at AVC; current and past residents, interns, and students; and the generous colleagues who offered their support for this nomination,” says Dr. Côté. “ I am deeply grateful to you all.”
Dr. Côté is a veterinary cardiologist and professor in the cardiology service at AVC. He has served on numerous committees and task forces, nationally and internationally, and has authored and co-authored over 40 peer-reviewed journal articles, and three textbooks. In 2015, he was named a 3M National Teaching Fellow at UPEI, and recently, he became one of only five veterinarians in the world to be elected as a Fellow in the American College of Cardiology. Perhaps most relevant to CAHS, Dr. Côté has worked to bridge human and veterinary medicine through pioneering collaborations involving echocardiography and interpersonal communication in the clinical setting.
“On behalf of UPEI, I would like to congratulate Dr. Côté on this prestigious recognition,” says Dr. Greg Keefe, interim president and vice-chancellor, UPEI. “Being elected as a Fellow speaks to the innovation and high quality of Dr. Côté’s work; he is most deserving of this honour.”
Election to the Fellowship in the CAHS is considered one of the highest honours for individuals in the Canadian health sciences community. Fellows are recognized for their contributions to the promotion of health science by their peers nationally and internationally. They are leaders in their respective professions, have shown innovation and creativity in their fields, and have demonstrated their commitment to advancing academic health science.
“Dr. Côté continues to be a notable leader in comparative veterinary cardiology,” says Dr. John VanLeeuwen, interim dean, AVC. “We are grateful that our students have the opportunity to learn from someone of Dr. Côté’s calibre and that faculty, staff, and clients at AVC benefit from his skills and knowledge.”
