AVC open house
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

For the first time since 2019, the Atlantic Veterinary College (AVC) at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) will open its doors to the public for its 32nd annual Open House October 1.

Held in conjunction with UPEI’s Homecoming Weekend, AVC invites the public to come in and get a “behind-the-scenes” taste of the fascinating world of veterinary medicine. This is a free, fun, family event where participants have an opportunity to see different animals, have fun with interactive displays, learn about community organizations involved with animals and their care, and meet our veterinary students.

