previous award winner
By Andy Walker andy@peicanada.com

The nomination deadline is fast approaching for three major awards in the Island agriculture industry.

The 2022 Minister Of Agriculture And Lands' Dedication To Agriculture Award will be presented to an agricultural employee that through long serving, dedication, devotion, involvement, and thoughtfulness has contributed to the success and long-term profitability of the agriculture enterprise.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.