The nomination deadline is fast approaching for three major awards in the Island agriculture industry.
The 2022 Minister Of Agriculture And Lands' Dedication To Agriculture Award will be presented to an agricultural employee that through long serving, dedication, devotion, involvement, and thoughtfulness has contributed to the success and long-term profitability of the agriculture enterprise.
Agricultural employers are encouraged to nominate employees for the 2022 PEI Agriculture Employee of the Year Award. The ideal candidate for this award makes an invaluable contribution to any farm operation. The candidate will have demonstrated a strong work ethic and shown dedication and commitment to the agricultural industry. The award is sponsored by Kool Breeze Farms. The candidate will have long-term service in the agricultural industry.
Do you have an agricultural employer who demonstrates a tremendous level of dedication and support to their employees? Why not nominate your employer for the 2022 PEI Agriculture Employer of the Year Award. The ideal candidate for this award is an agricultural employer that goes above and beyond to ensure that their employees have a positive work experience. The award is sponsored by T&K Fire & Safety Ltd.
The deadline for nominations for all three awards is December 2. Nomination forms are available on the PEI Agriculture Sector Council website at www.peiagsc.ca.
