The president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture is hoping a major hog producer who suffered a significant loss of animals and equipment in a fire January 5 will be able to rebuild and stay in the industry.
Firemen from Borden-Carleton, Crapaud and Kinkora fought the blaze at D and E Pork in Albany. The farm was established in 1982 by Dale and Earlene Murray and is a hog and potato farm. His son Patrick and his wife Lisa are also involved in the family business.
"I haven't had a chance to speak to Dale yet but I hope to in the near future ," Ron Maynard said a day after the fire. "They are one of the larger players in a sector that doesn't have a lot of major players left and I hope they will continue."
A statement from the East Prince RCMP said they responded to the scene at 5:50 p.m. and Murray Road was closed temporarily to allow emergency crews to do their work. No one was injured in the blaze but the statement notes many hogs were lost.
Borden-Carleton Fire Chief Shawn Jessome told CBC News they had requested assistance from the two neighbouring departments even before heading to the scene. Jessome said it was only one section of the operation that burned and firefighters were able to save part of the operation.
Firefighters were on the scene until 3 a.m. and were called back at 4:30 a.m. when the blaze flared up again. The RCMP release indicated the Prince Edward Island Fire Marshal's Office attended the scene and the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
According to an alumni profile prepared by the Dalhousie Faculty of Agriculture on Patrick and Lisa in 2019, D and E Farms is a farrow to finish operation with 1,250 sows. At the time, the operation had 12 full-time workers, two part-time and five seasonal workers.
