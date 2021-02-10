Barnyard Organics is the 2021 recipient of the Gilbert R. Clements Award for Excellence in Environmental Farm Planning.
Officials with the PEI Federation of Agriculture visited the Freetown farm in January and Mark and Sally Bernard were honoured during the organization's recent annual meeting, held virtually due to COVID-19. This award, named after the late Environment Minister, is given annually to a farm which is economically viable, environmentally sound and socially responsible in the production and/or marketing of high quality food from a sustainable system.
Barnyard Organics is a certified organic farm, begun in 2013, where the vision for a self-sustaining and environmentally sustainable farm continues to be the goal. It is a diversified, family friendly farm with the love of the soil, placing a priority on organic integrity from seed to feed, and keeping products fair and accessible to the regional community.
Having started as a traditional mixed farm, previous generations switched to dairy, then potatoes. The current generation aims to bring the farm back to its original state as a self-sustaining mixed farm, using traditional methods combined with many efficient modern production technologies.
Mark and Sally are strong proponents of soil health and have been involved in many on-farm research projects, investigating methods to improve the overall health and productivity of their soils. They both recognize the fundamental role and importance of healthy soils for the overall success and sustainability of their farm.
The Bernards produce their own compost using livestock manure from a neighboring farm as the main feedstock and understand the importance of returning this source of carbon back to the land. They are adapting their crop and land management practices to incorporate more regenerative approaches and plan to introduce livestock grazing into their current production system.
Both Mark and Sally are heavily involved in the industry outside their farm. Sally is a former Chair of the Atlantic Canada Organic Regional Network as well as a current member of the National Organic Value Roundtable. Mark has served as an industry advisor with the Organic Agriculture Centre of Canada, and both are heavily involved in 4-H. In 2012, Mark and Sally were recipients of the Atlantic Outstanding Young Farmers Award and the farm received the PEI Soil & Crop Improvement Association Soil Conservationist of the Year Award in 2018.
Barnyard Organics has hosted multiple farm tours inviting local and regional visitors as well as tours from the US and national conference participants. They welcome the public as a part of Open Farm Day and visitors are welcome. Both Mark and Sally are seen as “go-to” farmers with many local and regional news media reporters as they are well spoken and progressive farmers.
A successful family farm, Mark and Sally are very deserving of the award," said federation president Ron Maynard. " They are a prime example of an Island farm that respects the land they farm and the natural environment surrounding them.
"We are honoured to receive this award and be recognized for the work with do." Mark said.
