As this issue went to press, Opposition Agriculture and Land Critic Michele Beaton had introduced amendments to the Lands Protection Act designed to prevent a repeat of the sale of 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area to Red Fox Acres.
The private members bill was in line with a recommendation from the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development, which studied the still secret Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission (IRAC) report into a series of paper transactions that left Red Fox Acres Limited, of which Rebecca Irving is listed as the only shareholder, as the owner of the farmland.
The committee, which deals with matters under the Justice and Public Safety side of Bloyce Thompson's joint portfolio, suggested cabinet approval be required when aggregate land holdings greater than five acres changed hands, regardless of whether it is the land that is sold or the corporation that owns the property.
In the case of the land in Prince County, applications from three companies with ties to the Irving family were turned down by the previous Liberal government just prior to the 2019 election. Brendel Farms, which owned the property, transferred the land to another company called Haslemere and then sold that business to Red Fox Acres. Since it was the company that was sold rather than the land, lawyers for Red Fox argued the company did not require approved from IRAC.
After he received the report from the commission, Thompson said it indicated there were reasonable and probably grounds three individuals and Red Fox Acres were over the ownership limits of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 acres for corporations called for in the Lands Protection Act. Both Red Fox Acres and Rebecca Irving have asked for a judicial review of the order. Meanwhile, the commission report has yet to be made public as it is being reviewed by the Information and Privacy Commissioner at the request of one of the third parties named in the report.
Beaton urged the agriculture and land minister to introduce legislation immediately designed to plug the loophole identified by the committee. Thompson said he is planning to introduce major amendments to the act in the fall session after the Land Matters advisory panel co-chaired by producer Lori Robinson and retired ADL president Jim Bradley files its report.
The opposition critic then took matters into her own hands by introducing a bill that would prohibit any person or corporation from acquiring an interest in land through the acquisition of more than five per cent of the shares in the corporation holding the land without receiving cabinet approval.
"The 2019 sale of Brendel Farms to an Irving-related company is alleged to have circumvented the act by selling a corporation rather than the land, and therefore, did not require the usual approval from Executive Council," she said in a statement on the issue a few days before introducing the bill in the dying days of the legislature. "The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission subsequently conducted an extensive investigation which was eventually subpoenaed and reviewed by the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development. "
She noted when commission representatives made a presentation to the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, CEO Scott MacKenzie pointed to the need to change the requirement to prevent the transfer of shares of a corporation with land holdings as part of the transaction without the approval of the commission.
"This government is showing that they have no more commitment than the former governments when it comes to doing the hard work of implementing recommendations," she said "This government has been promising to bring forward LPA legislation in the next sitting since they were elected. "
In her house statement, the Green Party MLA went on to say "This government has sat idle for six months with answers sitting in their lap. This government has deliberately chosen to delay legislative changes that Islanders have been asking for."
The opposition critic said she brought the private member's bill forward because "As legislators, we have an obligation to make legislation better to benefit Islanders. When we have knowledge that will improve legislation and reduce loopholes, then we have an obligations to proceed."
The bill had a proposed implementation date of July 1. However, that won't happen as it was still on the order paper when the spring sitting wrapped up. She noted "Islanders have waited long enough. This amendment won’t fix everything, but it will eliminate one loophole. This is what Islanders expect of us."
