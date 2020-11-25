Instead of waiting for a verdict from the Information and Privacy Commissioner before releasing a report on the Brendel sale, Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton maintains Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson should be talking to the Crown Prosecutor's office.
"The minister put out a news release on October 27th that stated, and I quote: There are reasonable and probable grounds that two individuals and the corporation involved contravened the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I., by having aggregate land holdings in excess of the prescribed limits during the time period reviewed by IRAC," Beaton said in the preamble to the question asked during the opening day of the fall legislature session. "When will the minister refer the report and its findings to the Crown Prosecutor's office.?"
Thompson asked the commission to investigate a series of paper transactions in the summer of 2019 that left a member of the Irving family owning 2,200 acres of farmland in the Summerside-Bedeque area. Just to refresh your memory, three companies with ties to the Irvings tried to purchase the land in question just before the 2019 election. The Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission recommended the sales be turned down and the former Liberal government of Wade MacLauchlan agreed.
The former owners of the land, Brendel Farms, incorporated another company known as Haslemere Farms Limited on July 17, 2019. Ownership of the land in question was transferred from Brendel to Haslemere Farms. Rebecca Irving then purchased Haslemere Farms and changed the company name to Red Fox Acres Limited. The land transaction happened when the Gardiner family owned Haslemere. Since the company was purchased rather than the land, lawyers for Red Fox had argued permission from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission was not required.
Beaton said the entire process has been secretive, adding "When the minister finally received the report, he did treat it like a hot potato. First, it was his report to release. Then, it was IRAC’s. Then, the information and privacy commissioner needed to sign off." She asked Thompson why he first authorized the commission to release the report but refused to do it himself.
"This file has been an ongoing case. Of course, 14 months ago, I asked for this investigation, which I had no control over when it would be completed," the minister told the legislature. " Finally, it was completed and when we did receive it, of course, we have to comply by the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, which, as a minister of the Crown, of course, you abide by all the laws of this Island. As soon as the privacy commissioner sees this report, we will release it and fully intentioned of releasing this report so all Islanders can see."
The opposition agriculture and land critic persisted, reminding Thompson that as minister of justice and attorney general, he oversees the Access and Privacy Services Office, which assists public bodies across government in protecting privacy during the release of information.
"Why did you not use this office in your own department to provide advice on the report?" she asked.
Thompson said he listened to his legal counsel on the matter, adding "there’s been a lot of lawyers advising the proper laws and the roles that we take and I listen to my legal counsel and they said we have to go through the privacy commissioner for the Freedom of Information and Protection and Privacy Act, which is an important act across this Island. It’s for the people and I have to abide by the law."
Beaton charged the referral was a delaying tactic to ensure the report was not released during the fall legislature session. The Green Party MLA added " I can’t think of any other instance in which government has asked the commissioner, an independent office of the Legislative Assembly, to sign off on a government report." She asked the minister if he could name any other occasions when that had happened.
Thompson skirted the question, saying "the report found that the parties involved were offside. I took action and asked them to divest their land, to come into compliance. I will continue to abide by the law, and enforce it."
While he said Islanders will have to wait until the privacy commissioner reviews the document until it is released but "we have taken action. The parties involved have been asked to divest the land to come into compliance of the Lands Protection Act, P.E.I. We are proud of that and we will continue to enforce that."
