Proposed Health Canada regulations that would require ground beef to carry a front of package label indicating it is high in saturated fat could cause confusion for consumers and unfairly taint a product that is an affordable source of protein, says the president of Atlantic Beef Products Inc.
While the idea is still at the discussion stage, Russ Mallard noted both the Canadian Cattlemen's Association and the Canadian Meat Council are lobbying to have ground beef exempt from the front-of package warning similar to other foods like single ingredient meat, milk, eggs, vegetables, and fruit.
"I am certainly not in favour of the labelling," he said.
While he has no problem with labels that detail the nutritional content of a product or instructions on how to prepare it safely, Mallard said a warning label could be interpreted by the consumer as "ground beef is bad for you." While it does have saturated fat, it is also a source of iron, zinc, vitamin B12, and other essential nutrients.
He said the warning label could group it with highly processed foods at offer little in the way of nutrients. That is also a concern for Tryon-area producer Tim Dixon, who noted ground beef has long been an affordable protein and nutrient source for many families and he said it is not really fair to lump hamburger in the same category as ultra-processed foods that often have little or no nutritional value. According to a release from the Canadian Cattlemen's Association, those processed foods already account for half of the calories Canadians consume.
The president of PEI Cattle Producers said part of the rationale likely comes from the desire of today's consumer to know more about what they are eating. However, Dennis Hogan said the fact there is saturated fat in hamburger is probably not a surprise to most consumers.
"If it happens, it is really hard to say what type of an impact it would have on hamburger sales," Hogan said. "My guess is that people who like to eat hamburgers will likely still keep eating them."
Mallard said putting the labels on the packages would mean an added expense for Atlantic Beef Products. He said the irony in the proposal is that cattle producers in PEI and across the country have enhanced their production methods to the point where most of the ground beef produced now is learn or extra lean.
"The ground beef we are selling and eating now has less saturated fat than five or ten years ago," he said.
If the proposal does come into effect, Hogan said the industry would have to launch an education campaign to let consumers know it is the label that is different not the product.
Meanwhile the president of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association argues "now is not the time to vilify a single-ingredient and relatively small contributor to the overall saturated fat Canadians are consuming. Reg Schellenberg noted "We recently shared new evidence with Health Canada which suggests that reductions in ground beef and ground pork consumption will make a nominal impact, at best, on Canadians’ overall intake of saturated fat, while at the same time putting vulnerable populations (including women and children) at risk of increasingly inadequate iron intakes."
The Saskatchewan producer noted other countries that have implemented front of package regulations have chosen to exempt all single ingredient whole foods, based on their nutritious value, including ground beef. He warned "Canada will be the only jurisdiction in the world placing a health warning label on its ground beef. We are concerned with the potential trade implications. Approximately 50 per cent of Canada’s beef is destined for export markets; a warning symbol is not a positive message to send to our trading partners."
That possibility also worries Mallard, who noted if a consumer sees a label on a package of Canadian beef and no label on product produced anywhere else in world, they could draw the conclusion there is something wrong with the Canadian beef "and that is defiantly not the message we want to be sending."
