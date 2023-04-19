Andy Walker

One of the truths I learned quickly when I took this job is how producers in virtually all commodities are subject to factors that are totally out of their control. Weather is the obvious variable in this discussion but let's ignore that for the moment. I'm talking things like trade deals, wars, rail strikes and labour issues. It is probably one of the most difficult things for those not involved with the industry to understand. How can the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for example, have an impact on the price of bread when you head to the grocery store on the other side of the world? Those within the industry understand it all too well.

Right now, the price Atlantic Beef Products Inc (ABP) is paying producers is at a record high of $3.53 a pound and projected to go higher over the next 12-18 months. The main reason is drought conditions south of the border that first resulted in too many cattle going to market. It is now causing a shortage of animals as herds are repopulated. That is definitely good news for producers and creates what ABP president Russ Mallard calls a "tough situation" for the plant as they have to pay more for cattle and hence charge more for the finished product.

