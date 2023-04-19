One of the truths I learned quickly when I took this job is how producers in virtually all commodities are subject to factors that are totally out of their control. Weather is the obvious variable in this discussion but let's ignore that for the moment. I'm talking things like trade deals, wars, rail strikes and labour issues. It is probably one of the most difficult things for those not involved with the industry to understand. How can the Russian invasion of Ukraine, for example, have an impact on the price of bread when you head to the grocery store on the other side of the world? Those within the industry understand it all too well.
Right now, the price Atlantic Beef Products Inc (ABP) is paying producers is at a record high of $3.53 a pound and projected to go higher over the next 12-18 months. The main reason is drought conditions south of the border that first resulted in too many cattle going to market. It is now causing a shortage of animals as herds are repopulated. That is definitely good news for producers and creates what ABP president Russ Mallard calls a "tough situation" for the plant as they have to pay more for cattle and hence charge more for the finished product.
The plant underwent an expansion last year and I recently had an opportunity to tour the updated facility. The investment is another sign the region's only federally inspected beef plant is here to stay and that is definitely good news, not only for the 170 plus workers, but for the entire industry.
The closure of the hog plant in the early 2000's and the resulting decline in the number of producers offers a real life example of what could happen to the Island beef industry if the plant disappeared. Right now, Atlantic Beef Products, the cattle industry in the Maritimes and the province through its livestock strategy, are all working to increase those numbers. That must continue to be a priority moving forward.
A thriving industry is beneficial not only to livestock producers but as a ready source of manure for crops. It is a win-win for both agriculture and the environment and never more important than it is now in an era of climate change.
On another front, it was sad to hear the news the O'Leary Potato Blossom Festival has been forced to cancel this year's event due to a lack of volunteers. Hopefully the cancellation will just be for this year or, an even better scenario would be for some fresh faces to come forward so the show can go on this summer.
The festivals and exhibitions that take place from tip to tip each summer are vital to both the economic and social life of the host communities and, by extension, the entire province. They offer a window on the agricultural and fishing communities (depending on which festival you are talking about) and are a way to offer those outside the farming and fishing industries a glimpse of what is involved in those vital sectors of the economy. Hopefully they will all continue to have a long future.
