Tiny Acres Holsteins has been named winner of the PEI Veterinary Medical Association Quality Milk Award.
The award is given annually to the farm with the lowest average somatic cell score as determined by the PEI Dairy lab. Runner-up is the farm of Debbie and Alan Aten of Springvale, and second runner-up is Bernadale Holstein of Richmond.
The Bryanton family started Tiny Acres dairy farm in 2006 in Belmont and have grown the milking herd where today they milk 130 cows in a free stall barn environment. Kathleen, Wade, and Logan Bryanton appreciate the dedication of their herdsmen, brothers Mario and Jomel Abella.
Tiny Acres Holsteins is recognized for the attention it pays to the comfort and health of the cow herd, and is rewarded with production that averages over 42 litres of milk produced per day per cow. Dr. Frank Robblee of the Kensington Veterinary Clinic provides professional services and herd health consultation to Tiny Acres Holsteins on a weekly basis, to ensure cow health and optimum productivity.
The PEI Veterinary Medical Association established the Quality Milk Award in 1984 to recognize and honour the Island dairy farm achieving the lowest somatic cell count average in the past year. A low somatic cell score in milk is confirmation of excellent udder health of the dairy herd.
Many factors contribute to udder health; including nutrition, sanitation and biosecurity, clean and comfortable cow housing, milking management and milking machine maintenance, and perhaps most importantly, a commitment to creating the most comfortable and pleasant environment for the entire cow herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.