Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker wants the provincial government to increase funding for a program designed to provide financial help for beekeepers who want to expand their hives.
The goal of the program is to make the Island more self-sufficient when it comes to bees for pollination, thereby reducing the risk of importing bees that could bring pests into the province that would have a disastrous impact on the industry.
Bevan-Baker, who is also his party's Agriculture and Land Critic, noted during debate on departmental estimates, the opposition was pleased when government increased funding for the hive expansion program from $300,000 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year to $500,000.
"I’m thrilled that the bee program was over –the expansion program was oversubscribed last year, and I want to make sure that we have enough money in the pot for Island beekeepers to continue to expand their hives so that we do reach that point of being self-sufficient," the opposition leader said.
Mary Kinsman, who is the director of finance for the department, said 19 projects were approved in the 2021-2022 fiscal year at a cost of $380,000. She is confident the $300,000 allocated in the budget will be enough. However, she added adjustments can be made as the year goes on if more dollars are needed.
The opposition leader explained some of the projects included importation of queens, purchase of queen rearing equipment, purchase of nuclei on full colonies and purchase of new hives and equipment.
"The first year we overspent by $200,000. Last year, we overspent by $80,000 and yet, we haven’t reflected that desire to use this program in an increased budget this year," he went on to say. "Why, minister, did you not increase the budget for this bee program which is so critical?"
Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson agreed the program was critical, adding "Right now, I think there’s a bee course going on that 60 people are interested in taking the bee course that is being offered. I think we’re building. The industry is – this is to build the industry and eventually, we’ll see where it takes, but we’ve been quite flexible on this and we want to see this succeed."
The opposition leader said he was "hearing all the right words, but I’m seeing none of the right actions here." He asked Thompson when he expected the province to be self-sufficient in bee pollination and the agriculture minister replied "hopefully, sooner than later."
"That’s an unacceptable answer. You have funding in place for the future of agriculture on Prince Edward Island," the opposition leader countered. "We’ve just been through a year where a pest in a different part of the agricultural sector caused devastation to, not only farming on Prince
Edward Island, but our entire provincial economy."
The opposition leader said the hive expansion program is an opportunity to safeguard the bee industry from devastating pests and "you’re sitting there telling me when I’m asking you how much funding is in place knowing that we have underfunded the program for two years, sooner rather than later. That’s not good enough. We need to sort this out."
Bevan-Baker asked Thompson for this year's importation protocols for honeybees and the minister said that is not quite finished. He added "all reports last fall was that they had a good year and the numbers are growing exponentially. We funded all the projects that came forward."
The opposition leader said while he was happy all of the projects have been funded, he noted " in the two previous years we overspent on a budget line. We know this is critical for the health of bees on Prince Edward Island and for the agricultural industry and yet, we have a budget line which does not reflect the fact that we overspent in the last two years and we’re probably going to overspend this year. It’s the sensible thing to do to put more money in this thing so we can avoid potato wart, point two in the bee industry."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.