Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker made an attempt during the dying days of the fall legislature session to convince the government to release the report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the Brendel land sale.
"It’s been over two years since the Brendel land report was issued by IRAC, and yet, Islanders have yet to see the contents," he noted in a question to Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton. "We don’t know if the 13 action items contained in the Land Matters report address all of the concerns and recommendations that came out of the still-secret IRAC Brendel report. "
Bloyce Thompson, who was Compton's predecessor in the post, asked the commission to investigate after a series of paper transactions left Red Fox Acres Limited, with Rebecca Irving as the major shareholder, owning almost 900 acres of land in the Bedeque area. She is the daughter of Mary Jean Irving, owner of Master Packaging, and niece of Cavendish Farms president Robert Irving.
Lawyers for Red Fox and Rebecca Irving argued that, since the company that had previously owned the land was purchased rather than the land itself, approval was not needed from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Thompson disagreed and asked the commission to investigate. After he received the report, the minister ordered two individuals and Red Fox to divest land to bring them into compliance with the holding limits under the Lands Protection Act of 1,000 acres for individuals and 3,000 for corporations. The company and Irving fought that order through the courts.
The report has been seen by members of both the Standing Committee on Health and the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability. However, the members of those committees were sworn to secrecy.
The opposition leader asked Compton "How are Islanders supposed to verify that you’re actually dealing with all of the concerns when you still won’t release the Brendel report?"
The office of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Commission gave the green light for releasing the report early in 2021.
However, before the document could be made publ;ic, a third party requested a review by the Information and Privacy Commissioner. That review is still ongoing.
"Here we are over two years later, and a common refrain from the other side is, “We’re working on it. We’re thinking about it. We’re talking about it.” the opposition leader said. "Well, this is two years of inaction, and I think there are at least a couple of things that this minister and her predecessor could have done to have shortened this timeframe."
Bevan-Baker suggested the Access and Privacy Services Office, which Compton oversees in her dual role as minister of justice and attorney general, could have been asked to provide a redacted report without actually sending it to the Information and Privacy Commissioner. As well, he suggested more resources could be provided to the Information and Privacy Commissioner to expedite the review of this report.
"Why have you not done either of these things and made the report available to Islanders now? " he asked the minister.
Compton gave essentially the same answer as her predecessor saying "we are following the letter of the law with this. We are working on it in the department to make sure that all farmers follow the rules. We are following the rules of the law. "
Bevan-Baker said he wanted to be clear that "neither of the suggestions I made there is breaking the law, minister. These are things you could have done."
