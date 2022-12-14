Peter Bevan-Baker

Opposition Leader Peter Bevan-Baker made an attempt during the dying days of the fall legislature session to convince the government to release the report prepared by the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission on the Brendel land sale.

"It’s been over two years since the Brendel land report was issued by IRAC, and yet, Islanders have yet to see the contents," he noted in a question to Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton. "We don’t know if the 13 action items contained in the Land Matters report address all of the concerns and recommendations that came out of the still-secret IRAC Brendel report. "

