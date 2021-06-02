Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker has taken over the role of official opposition critic for agriculture and land.
Mermaid-Stratford MLA Michele Beaton, who has performed that role since the Greens became the official opposition following the 2019 election, moves to become the critic for Health and Wellness, as well as opposition house leader.
Bevan-Baker also retains the critic roles for Intergovernmental Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Acadian and Francophone Affairs. Tyne Valley-Sherbrooke MLA Trish Altass, who was formerly the health critic, is now critic for Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture and retains the role of Whip.
Charlottetown-Belvedere MLA Hannah Bell, who is the longest serving Green MLA after the leader, is critic for both Finance and Environment, Energy and Climate Change. Karla Bernard, MLA for Charlottetown-Victoria Park, is the critic for Social Development and Housing and retains the critic role for Status of Women.
Summerside-South Drive MLA Steve Howard is the critic for Education and Lifelong Learning while Ole Hammarlund, MLA for Charlottetown-Brighton, is the critic for Transportation and Infrastructure. Summerside-Wilmot MLA Lynne Lund is now the critic for Justice and Public Safety as well as Fisheries and Communities.
“I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment Green MLAs have demonstrated these past two years,” said Peter Bevan-Baker, Leader of the Official Opposition. “As we continue to grow and develop as a strong government in waiting, we seek opportunities to strengthen our caucus and improve our collective depth of knowledge.”
The Green Party leader went on to say “These changes reflect our commitment to Islanders and the betterment of our Island home. I know our team is ready to take on these new responsibilities. While the critic portfolios have changed for our MLAs, the work remains the same – holding government accountable for its decisions and improving programs and services on behalf of all Islanders.”
Bevan-Baker also announced some changes to party representation on standing committees. Hannah Bell and Ole Hammarlund will replace Lynne Lund and Steve Howard on the Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, which deals with most agriculture matters facing legislators.
Trish Altass and Howard will represent the party on the Standing Committee on Education and Economic Growth while Michele Beaton and Karla Bernard will sit on the Standing Committee on Health and Social Development.
The party will be represented on the Standing Committee on Public Accounts by Hannah Bell and Lynne Lund while Bernard and Lund will be members of the Standing Committee on Rules, Regulations, Private Bills and Privileges. Peter Bevan-Baker and Michele Beaton will sit on the Standing Committee on Legislative Assembly Management.
