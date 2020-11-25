Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced the creation of the Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA), while at the annual general meeting of Les Éleveurs de porcs du Québec.
The agency, which has been on the wish list of industry for some time, will support the competitiveness and sustainability of the pork sector by enabling the development and implementation of promotional and research activities. Bibeau said pork producers and processors are expected to benefit greatly from the Agency’s promotional and research activities, especially as producers cope with impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She explained the agency will allow producers to take full advantage of the increased market opportunities, both domestic and international. As a result of recent trade deals, producers have preferential access to two-thirds of the world market. The Agency will also help mitigate and manage the potential risks of African swine fever by investing in research activities that could boost on-farm biosecurity and surveillance.
“Canadian pork farmers will greatly benefit from the new Canadian Pork Promotion and Research Agency which will help to promote the marketing and production of pork, develop new markets for producers, and support research activities," the minister said. "We will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure our hard working producers have the tools they need to thrive in the global marketplace.”
The creation of a national levy system will underpin the PRA’s activities. Levies will also be collected on imported pork products, at a rate that is no more than the minimum levy paid by producers across the country. Similar agencies exist in other markets that have been successful, like the Canadian Beef Check-Off Agency that generates about $7.5 million each year towards funding initiatives that help beef producers expand their markets and increase sales.
“Producers across Canada welcome the establishment of the Pork Promotion and Research Agency (PRA),"' said Rick Bergmann, Chair of the Canadian Pork Council." The PRA will be an important vehicle for producers – it will help facilitate even greater collaboration across the value chain through increased research and promotion activities. In the long run, it will result in improving the long-term growth and competitiveness of the sector.”
Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Farm Products Council of Canada (FPCC) have been working closely with the Canadian Pork Council to help establish the PRA and ensure it provides long-term benefits for pork producers across the country.
Comparing trade statistics to-date from 2019 to 2020, pork exports have increase by 17% in volume. In 2019, the Canadian pork industry exported $4 billion worth of pork to over 90 countries. There were 14 million hogs on January 1, 2019, on approximately 8,060 farms in Canada. Farm cash receipts from the sale of hogs in 2019 totaled $4.6 billion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.