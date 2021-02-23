While he is happy Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau has assured the industry temporary foreign workers for agriculture will be allowed to return this spring, the executive director of the PEI Federation of Agriculture still wants some questions clarified.
In a virtual news conference with agricultural journalists from around the country, the minister said temporary foreign workers who arrive in the country after February 15 will be required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival. However, unlike other international travelers who must remain in a hotel at their own expense until they receive a negative result, temporary foreign workers will be able to proceed directly to the accommodations arranged by their employer for self-isolation.
Bibeau told reporters that system will only be in place until mid-March to give the government time to work out an arrangement with its provincial counterparts for housing the workers during isolation. Robert Godfrey said the federation has partnered with a number of other organizations who employ temporary foreign workers, including the PEI Seafood Processors Association and agricultural associations in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, to work urge the minister to put in place a similar system to last year.
Here in PEI, the province housed temporary foreign workers at the Brudenell Resort for their isolation period in 2020. Godfrey said the system worked well and there were no cases of COVID-19 traced to temporary foreign workers in the province.
"There were some issues in other parts of the country and it is important that we make sure that doesn't happen here," the executive director explained. "We want to ensure everybody is kept safe including the temporary foreign workers, other workers on the farm and the Island public at large."
Godfrey explained the bulk of the temporary foreign workers for the agriculture sector arrive will be coming in late March or early April to isolate in time for spring planting. Most of them are from Mexico or Jamaica and there are currently few commercial flights from either country to Canada.
Agricultural organizations across the country are working with Foreign Agricultural Resource Management Services (F.A.R.M.S.) based in Ontario to help bring in workers on charter flights. Currently, international travel is restricted to airports in Montreal, Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver but Godfrey said he is hoping workers destined for Atlantic locations will be able to land in Halifax.
"Temporary foreign workers are an essential part of the agricultural industry and we are taking every precaution to ensure they can arrive in a safe and orderly fashion," Bibeau said. "We wanted to give producers as much notice as possible that workers will be able to come back for the 2021 growing season."
