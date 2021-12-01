While she acknowledges the hurt the ministerial order prohibiting the shipment of potatoes south of the border will have on the province's number one commodity, Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau maintains she had no choice.
While expressing confidence in the quality and safety of Island potatoes, as well as the science that has ensured no spuds infected with potato wart have ever left PEI, the agriculture minister admitted she took the action to appease her American counterpart, Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack.
Following the discovery of what the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is terming "high levels" of potato wart in two fields in October, Bibeau told a virtual news conference November 22 the U.S. was prepared to make its own order shutting the border if Canada refused to act.
She called the federal action "the responsible approach" saying "We believe in the science, which tells us that the U.S. intention to suspend the trade of fresh potatoes from PEI goes beyond what is necessary to mitigate risk. With the proper mitigation measures, the trade of table stock and processing potatoes remains absolutely safe."
Canada's Acting Chief Plant Health Officer, David Bailey, echoed those comments saying in a technical briefing the risk of potato wart from fresh potatoes that are washed and sprayed with sprout inhibitor is extremely low.
Bibeau told reporters if Canada had waited until the Americans acted, the ban would likely be in place for much longer. She added she has raised the matter twice with Vilsack and pledged "we will explore every channel possible to give this issue the attention it deserves within the United States Government. Canada and the United States have a long history of engaging in bilateral trade based on science, and maintaining strong supply chains is more important than ever for both our countries."
The federal minister said implementing the order now rather than waiting for U.S. to take action also ensures Canadian potatoes can move within the country and also means potatoes from other parts of the country can move south unrestricted.
PEI Premier Dennis King was unimpressed with the actions of the federal minister, noting both he and Agriculture and Land Minister Bloyce Thompson held several discussions with her over the past month in an attempt to ensure Ottawa would not submit to the American threat.
"If the minister really believes in the science and that Island potatoes are top quality, then she should put this order through the shredder," the premier said during a news conference flanked by Thompson and potato industry officials.
The premier announced a $10 million fund aimed at helping producers deal with added costs and find new markets. He pledged the province will be there with more money should it be needed. Bibeau indicated Ottawa was "working on a plan to support potato growers impacted by this temporary market suspension" that included cost-shared Business Risk Management programs and collaborative efforts to determine how to reroute existing stock in storage in PEI. "
However, she gave no other details and no dollar amount was attached. The federal minister did pledge to work with provincial officials to determine what additional supports may be required. Bibeau also announced the creation of a Potato Working Group with provincial and industry stakeholders. However, both provincial and individual representatives indicated at a news conference several hours later they knew little about the group.
Not surprisingly, Secretary of Agriculture Vilsack was pleased with the Canadian announcement. He noted in a statement "our risk assessment demonstrated that this action is necessary to protect U.S. potato producers from possible exposure to the Federally designated select agent Synchytrium endobioticum, commonly known as potato wart."
He pledged to work with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency "as they delimit the infestation and trace the sources so that appropriate mitigation measures can be imposed and trade restrictions relaxed.”
The general manager of the PEI Potato Board is at a loss as to what those new measures might be. Greg Donald said the Long Term Potato Wart Domestic Management Plan, developed by CFIA to prevent spread both within the province and in market destinations for PEI potatoes, is working. He said two fields in question were already under regulation by CFIA since they were adjacent to fields where potato wart had previously been found.
That meant potatoes in those fields could only be used for processing and could not be shipped out of the province. Since the discovery of potato wart in PEI in 2000, there has not been a single incidence of potato wart in any markets, including the USA and the rest of Canada, attributable to Prince Edward Island potatoes.
Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker also expressed disappointment with Bibeau's actions , calling it a "harmful choice that does not follow scientific evidence and is extremely damaging to Island farmers, as well as our reputation as a responsible agricultural province."
He also asked the four Island Liberal MP's to encourage the minister to reverse the decision. In a statement, Cardigan MP and Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay said the U.S. position is unfair to Island producers. However, he agreed with his cabinet colleague the decision is the best way to resolve the matter as quickly as possible.
"Minister Bibeau knows how important the potato industry is to PEI," he said. "We will work together every single day to fight the American decision and make sure we can get our world-class potatoes back to market in the United States as fast as possible."
