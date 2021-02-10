Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau is making another pitch to her provincial and territorial colleagues to support her proposed changes to the AgriStability program.
In a joint statement with Ontario Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs MInister Ernie Hardeman (who is the co-chair of the 2021 Federal-Provincial-Territorial Agriculture Ministerial Council, she called for swift endorsement of the offer to improve AgriStability that includes the removal of the reference margin limit as well as an increase of the AgriStability compensation rate from 70% to 80%. Taken together, she said this would result in a 50% increase, around $170 million per year in direct support to farmers who need it the most.
"In order for these changes to be put in place, we need the support of a large majority of provinces and territories soon," she said. "Accepting the proposed changes soon is key to ensuring the enhanced supports can be applied retroactively to 2020, something we know farmers across the country have been asking for."
Since the federal government has confirmed its 60% contribution, it rests with the undeclared provinces and territories to come forward with their 40% share. We thank those provinces who have already confirmed their participation and hope to hear from those others soon.
PEI is one of those provinces that has signed on to the program. For the 2020 and 2021 AgriStability Program Years, PEI will pay the provincial portion of an increase in coverage to 85%. The province will also pay the provincial portion of removing the Reference Margin Limit.
"While the proposed changes to AgriStability may not be the perfect solution for all farmers or governments, they reflect a good start to achieving a national consensus and allow Canada’s Agriculture Ministers to continue discussing enhancements to the program while still improving supports for farmers today," the statement from the ministers notes. "We are all committed on more long-term changes to the suite of Business Risk Management programs as we begin consultations for the start of the next five-year policy framework, which begins in 2023."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.