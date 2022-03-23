Youth and young farmers are the future of Canada's agriculture and agri-food sector. By connecting youth directly with farmers to learn how our food is produced and showcase the vital role that farmers play in our food system, the Government of Canada is helping to inspire and build the next generation of young farmers to ensure a strong, sustainable Canadian agriculture sector.
To kick off Canadian Agriculture Literacy Month (CALM), Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced up to $415,000 in support for Agriculture in the Classroom Canada (AITC-C). CALM, celebrated annually in March, encourages students to learn about and celebrate Canada's incredible agriculture and food story.
“To build the next generation of agricultural producers, we must inform and inspire Canadian youth. The objective of Agriculture in the Classroom is to spark their interest early by teaching youth about the origins of the food they eat and the role of our farm families, while raising awareness of the many possible careers in our sector," the minister said. "Supporting these efforts is an investment in a stronger, more sustainable agriculture sector.”
In celebration of CALM, AITC-C is hosting the Great Canadian Farm Tour, an engaging learning experience which gives students an opportunity to learn about Canada’s agriculture industry by interacting virtually with real farmers. The Great Canadian Farm Tour includes a virtual field trip with 11 live farm tours focusing on the diversity of commodities across Canada throughout the month of March.
AITC-C will receive up to $55,000 through the new federal AgriCommunication Program to support activities related to the virtual farm tours. In addition, AITC-C will also receive nearly $360,000 under the AgriDiversity program to expand its thinkAG initiative, which is designed to help Canadian students learn about, and inspire interest in, the many diverse and exciting career opportunities in agriculture.
“As always, we are thrilled to continue our collaborations with AAFC through this most recent announcement of funding. The support will be leveraged alongside other AITC-C donors to ensure initiatives such as CALM and thinkAG continue to grow and thrive with useful tools for educators and experiences for students," said Johanne Ross, Executive Director, AITC-C.
"Reaching the young people of this nation, our future leaders and decision makers, is key to ensuring continued public trust and growth in Canada’s agriculture and food sector.”
