Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau raised the issue of PEI potatoes being shut out of the American market during a recent meeting with the new U.S. ambassador to Canada.
The minister emphasized to David Cohen the federal government's confidence in the risk mitigation measures being taken for fresh potatoes in PEI. A readout from the minister's office notes the pair discussed "the benefits of resuming trade of fresh potatoes for both sides of the border, given that PEI potatoes are a staple for many families along the eastern seaboard and Puerto Rico."
An Island delegation led by Premier Dennis King also met with the ambassador during a recent visit to the nation's capital to hand out bags of potatoes near Parliament Hill to draw attention to the issue.
Minister Bibeau concluded that she looks forward to continued engagement and collaboration with the United States to resume exports of PEI fresh potatoes and further strengthen the partnership between the two countries’ agricultural sectors.
The minister and the ambassador also discussed efforts being undertaken by both countries to build resilience, address climate change, and support economic recovery. The ministerial readout noted recent extreme weather events and the COVID-19 pandemic have demonstrated how critical Canada-United States integrated supply chains are to ensuring a safe and secure supply of food for North America.
Bibeau expressed gratitude to Ambassador Cohen for the United States’ assistance in allowing trans-shipment of agri-food products through the United States in the wake of recent floods in British Columbia. The Minister highlighted the interconnectedness of our economies, our shared vision of an agriculture industry built on sustainability, and the strength of our longstanding relationship, and expressed appreciation for the continued collaboration on resolving trade disruptions between the two countries.
