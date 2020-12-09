Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau will be appearing before the Commons Standing Committee on Agriculture and Agri-Food Thursday to discuss compensation for the poultry and egg sectors.
The minister will be accompanied by departmental officials Annette Gibbons, Associate Deputy Minister; Frédéric Seppey, Assistant Deputy Minister, Market and Industry Services Branch and Tom Rosser, Assistant Deputy Minister, Strategic Policy Branch. Colleen Barnes, Vice-President, Policy and Programs, for the Canadian Food Inspection Agency will also be appearing.
The session will be held in Room 225-A, West Block starting at 4:30 p.m. Atlantic. Following the hearing, the committee will hold an in camera session.
