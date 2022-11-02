Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau came to the province in mid-October for a whistle-stop tour of some hard hit areas in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona.
Accompanied by Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton, Bibeau promised the federal government would support the recovery of the province's number one industry. However, she provided little in the way of details about what form that support would take beyond existing programs.
“My heart goes out to the people of Prince Edward Island, who were affected by Hurricane Fiona. Countless lives have been disrupted, and the impacts on mental health and on assets will continue to be felt in the weeks and months ahead," Bibeau said in a statement. "Hurricanes like Fiona and other extreme weather events remind us that farmers and ranchers are among the most impacted by climate change. The Government of Canada is there to help.”
Hurricane Fiona caused major damage to properties, barns, storage facilities, as well as grain and horticultural crops on Prince Edward Island. The minister said she spoke with local farmers who described the devastating storm and the heavy damage it caused to their farms. She praised the resilience of the Island’s farm families who came together to help each other in Fiona’s aftermath.
The minister said a suite of business risk management (BRM) programs is available to help producers. She encouraged producers to apply for interim payments under AgriStability to help them cope with immediate financial challenges.
The governments of Canada and PEI increased the 2022 AgriStability interim benefit payment percentage from 50% to 75%, so producers can access a greater portion of their benefit early to meet urgent needs. PEI is also opening up late participation in AgriStability to farmers who did not register in 2022, so they can take advantage of this important income support.
“In a year where Islanders and farmers alike have experienced and dealt with unimaginable hardship, Hurricane Fiona swept through our Province causing significant damage to barns, livestock, crops and other agriculture infrastructure across the Island," Compton said. "We value the strong partnership that exists with our federal government and we appreciate their presence as we work together to assist Islanders in the recovery and support our beloved Agriculture industry.”
While he welcomed the federal ministers visit, the president of the PEI Federation of Agriculture said both levels of government must act now to ensure relief dollars get into the hands of producers in a timely fashion. Ron Maynard said that is vital to ensuring the industry can continue to drive the Prince Edward Island economy forward.
"In addition, we ask them to continue investing in the resilience of our farms to ensure that storm events like Hurricane Fiona do not have the same devastating effects in the future," he said.
