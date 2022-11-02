Marie Claude Bibeau

Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau came to the province in mid-October for a whistle-stop tour of some hard hit areas in the wake of Post Tropical Storm Fiona.

Accompanied by Agriculture and Land Minister Darlene Compton, Bibeau promised the federal government would support the recovery of the province's number one industry. However, she provided little in the way of details about what form that support would take beyond existing programs.

