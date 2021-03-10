Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada has received 343 applications from innovators in Canada and around the world as part of the Government of Canada’s Food Waste Reduction Challenge.
An initiative under the Food Policy for Canada, the $20-million Food Waste Reduction Challenge was launched last November to accelerate and advance diverse and high-impact solutions to food waste in Canada. Up to $10.8 million will be awarded under Streams A and B to innovators with business model solutions that can prevent or divert food waste at any point from farm-to-plate.
Of the 343 applications received, 27 percent were submitted by applicants who self-identified as youth (30 years old and under), 30 percent by applicants who self-identified as from a visible minority group and 32 percent by applicants who self-identified as women.
Streams A and B opened on November 19, 2020 and closed on January 18. Applications are being assessed and the first round of winners will be announced in the coming months. Streams C and D are scheduled to launch this spring, and will focus on new technologies that extend the life of food or transform food waste into new foods or value-added products.
"Our Government has made fighting food waste a priority, under the Food Policy for Canada. It is encouraging to see just how many innovators there are across Canada ready to step up with solutions to tackling this significant issue," Agriculture and Agri-Food Minister Marie Claude Bibeau said. "Reducing food waste means we are reducing greenhouse gases while increasing food availability. It can save consumers money and open up exciting new business opportunities. I look forward to seeing the results of this exciting challenge.”
By encouraging more solutions to food waste in Canadian society, the minister added "we can increase food availability, save consumers and businesses money and strengthen our food systems, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions."
According to estimates, more than half of Canada’s food supply is wasted annually, and nearly $50 billion of that wasted food is avoidable. In addition to economic costs, food waste produces greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change. At the same time, a growing number of Canadians are facing food insecurity.
Approximately 30 innovators will be selected by Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada to receive $100,000 and become semi-finalists for Streams A and B. The semi-finalists will be announced this spring. At the third and last stage, one winner per stream will be awarded a grand prize of up to $1.5 million.
