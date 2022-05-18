The decision by blueberry growers to turn thumbs down on the idea of establishing a commodity board came as a bit of a surprise.
The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association had been working on changing its status under the Natural Products Marketing Act from a commodity group to a commodity board for the past several years. Although the process was slowed down due to COVID, the idea seemed to have a wide base of support.
Blueberry growers seemed to be following the path of PEI Cattle Producers and Lobster Board of PEI in switching their status under the legislation. The main change in each case is the power to collect a mandatory levy. The association has been imposing a voluntary levy of 0.8 cents per pound for the several years and the majority of producers have been paying it.
Joann Pineau, who is the executive manager of the association, said one of the big reasons for the request was to put Island growers on the same playing field as the other major blueberry growing areas in the Canada and the United States. She explained 0.5 cents of the levy goes to the Wild Blueberry Growers Association of North America for wider scale research and marketing projects while 0.3 cents remains with the board for local use. With a mandatory levy, it would have made it easier for the association to draw up its budget.
Pineau said the voluntary levy will continue this growing season with the option for producers to again opt out. Hopefully the number who do will remain small. In an era of climate change and tight markets, promotion and research are more important than ever before and that probably won't change anytime soon.
On another note, congratulation to Ryan Barrett who was an excellent choice for the 2022 version of the Champions Award presented by Farm and Food Care PEI. Ryan takes a leading role in coordinating research and agronomy with the PEI Potato Board and is also the secretary-manager of the Canadian Milking Shorthorn Society. His family has deep roots in both industries. Milking shorthorns with the Oceanbrae prefix from the Barrett Farm in Lot 16 have long been among the best in the country.
Whether through his social media accounts or his potato industry podcasts, he never misses an opportunity to promote the industry. He was one of the driving forces behind the PEI Farm Tour, a Farm and Food Care Initiative that annually sees signs erected in fields identifying the crop that is being grown.
On a personal note, I have always found him a super guy to deal with, always taking the time to explain things and helping in any way he can. At a time when the number of people with a direct link to agriculture continues to drop, there is no such thing as too much promotion.
Ryan joins an impressive list of winners since the award was established back in 2018 including Jessica Francis, Farmboys, Deanna Doctor and Rayanne Frizzell and Jillian Ferguson and Carleigh MacLeod of Ag in the Field.
